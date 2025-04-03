Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) $45 $60 Save $15 The Amazon Echo Dot Kids offers a ton of fun features, and it includes access to music, educational lessons, interactive games, and easy-to-use parental controls. $45 at Amazon

With this smart speaker deal you can add a little fun to the playroom. It sees the Amazon Echo Dot Kids with a 25% discount, which brings its price down to $45 from its regular price of $60. Amazon is also offering an additional 20% off if you have a similar device to trade-in. This is one of the more popular smart devices designed for kids and it's listed as a limited time deal, so act quickly to claim some savings while you can.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Dot Kids smart speaker

Most smart speakers are designed to keep adults entertained, but the Amazon Echo Dot Kids has plenty of entertainment in store for the little ones in the house. It has an improved speaker over previous generations of the Echo Dot Kids, and whether your kids like to listen to music, educational lessons, or anything in between, it produces clear vocals and vibrant sound.

The Echo Dot Kids has Alexa built-in, so kids can ask it to play music, read a bedtime story, and even get help with their homework. Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other streaming apps are also built-in, so kids can have access to music through all of your favorite subscriptions.

The parental controls on-board the Echo Dot Kids are easy to use. Alexa automatically provides you with kid-friendly responses, and it allows you to filter kid-friendly music. You can also easily set time limits and review activity in the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

With the purchase of an Amazon Echo Dot Kids also comes one year of Amazon Kids+. This digital subscription is designed for kids aged 3-12. It's full of content to help them learn, grow, and explore. Also accessible are kid-friendly books on Audible, interactive games, fun morning routines, and educational Alexa skills.

The Amazon Echo Dot Kids delivers a lot of fun features for just $45. It's well-priced even when it's at its regular price of $60, and with this 25% discount it's a bit of a steal. You can pick up the Echo Dot Kids at Amazon, but this is a limited time deal, so don't hesitate if it sounds right for your home.