There are a lot of Bluetooth speakers on the market, but one premium option that still manages some affordability is the Ultimate Ears Epicboom. This portable Bluetooth speaker is currently seeing an all-time low price at Amazon. It's going for $217, which is a savings of $83, as the Epicboom typically costs $300. You're going to want to act quickly to claim this price on the Epicboom, however, as this is a limited time deal and we're not sure how long it will last.

Why you should buy the Ultimate Ears Epicboom portable Bluetooth speaker

Source: Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears may not be a brand immediately recognizable by the masses, but the Epicboom is one of several Bluetooth speakers in its lineup that makes a great alternative to the best Bluetooth speakers. The Epicboom is a great option if you're looking for something with a little oomph. It delivers big sound with an adaptive equalizer that lets you set the audio just right for any environment. It also has 360-degree sound to create some immersion when you're watching movies or entertaining guests with a music playlist.

You can also take the Epicboom with you on the road, whether you're setting out for the beach, the campground, or just a long road trip. It's rated IP67 waterproof and dustproof, making it tough enough to withstand dirt, sand, and 30 minutes of submersion in water. It also floats, so you won't have to worry about it if you want to keep it close to the pool on a summer day.

Most people in search of a Bluetooth speaker need some portability out of it, however, and the Epicboom delivers here as well. It can reach up to 17 hours of playback on a single battery charge, and it has a 55-meter range that allows you to wander off a bit with your phone or other device without it getting disconnected from the Epicboom. The Epicboom is super easy to connect to Android devices, utilizing NFC for one-touch connection. It can even switch between Android two different devices easily.

If you're looking for some great savings on a quality Bluetooth speaker, the Ultimate Ears Epicboom offers some great value while it's at its best price ever. You can pick up the Epicboom from Amazon for $217 right now, which is a savings of nearly $85.