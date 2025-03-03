Summary Google is showcasing AI capabilities at MWC with Gemini Live's video and screen sharing features.

Today is the start of MWC in Barcelona, which will run through the sixth, and announcements are already starting to pour in, including fresh news from Google. Unsurprisingly, Google is showcasing more of its AI capabilities at MWC, specifically Gemini Live's video and screen sharing capabilities, something we learned about last month, and now we know these features are set to launch before the month of March is over.

Gemini Live with screen sharing

Get advice from Gemini Live about content you share with your screen

Google is at MWC showcasing AI for Android and how it can supposedly help in your day-to-day life, with two new capabilities for Gemini Live: live video and screen sharing (via 9to5Google). Google has dropped a couple of trailers for each feature to further explain how they work. Specifically for Gemini Live with screen sharing, you can watch as the feature is accessed through the Gemini overlay, with a box that appears above the standard Gemini search box to share your screen live (i.e. screensharing with Gemini Live). The point of this is to hold a conversation with Gemini Live about the product/item shared with your screen, like in the video where the user is given fashion advice on a pair of pants.

Of course, the question remains why anyone would want Gemini Live to give them fashion advice based on the descriptions of products already listed on the page that's being interpreted by AI. Worse, the video shows how the user has to describe the pant legs as baggy. Apparently Gemini Live wasn't able to do this on its own by looking at the image it was provided access to with screen sharing. But despite the video actually showcasing how poorly Gemini Live can interpret shared screens, there is still likely a use case for doing so. It's too bad Google couldn't find one that's more compelling to share in its example video.

Gemini Live with video

Get advice while shooting live video

Next we have Gemini Live with video, which you will be able to access in the Gemini app through a (upcoming) video button, allowing you to show Gemini Live video in real time while asking questions. The trailer offers an example where an artist is asking advice on what glaze to use on pottery to attain a mid-century modern look. Examples of colors are provided for Gemini to choose from, which it then is asked to match to pottery that's already been glazed brown, replying with a color that indeed matches the brown glaze.

But much like the screen sharing video, one has to wonder how useful it is to have Gemini Live choose the colors for your artistic work. Is this actually a helpful function, or should an artist already have a basic understanding of color and how they play off each other? At what point is Gemini removing human skill from the process, and can the end result still be called art? Sure, Gemini Live apparently has the ability to match colors live on video with a basic understanding of what they represent, but as cool as that is, what problem is this feature actually solving? Who is this for, exactly, and why wasn't a better example provided, like using live video to troubleshoot an actual task few understand, like plumbing? Once again, Google could do a much better job convincing people that its AI features are groundbreaking, but it didn't.

Expect these new Gemini features to drop this month

Screen sharing and live video are coming to Gemini Live soon

Beyond the new trailers, Google has posted about the upcoming arrival of Gemini Live's screen sharing and video support on its Keyword blog. Google has revealed we can expect these features to arrive sometime this month for Gemini Advanced users (through a subscription to the Google One AI Premium plan), but it hasn't provided an exact date. At the very least, Google has been busy expanding Gemini's capabilities for a while now. Of course, if you happen to be in Barcelona this week, you can always swing by MWC 2025 to see Gemini Live's screen sharing and video support in action for yourself. Expect to hear more about these two features as we near their launch, whatever day that may be.