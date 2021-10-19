Google is always promoting its machine-powered live translation capabilities at every opportunity. It just hasn't pulled them under a single banner until now with the company calling out several new tricks you can do with Live Translate (not to be conflated with Live Transcribe).

In introducing the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro during its video presentation, the company featured an interview with Japanese tidying expert and joy-bringer Marie Kondo using Google Assistant on the device as an interpreter.

The feature isn't new, but what is is all of the work can be done without internet connectivity thanks to the new Pixels' on-board Private Compute Core. Local translation data also doesn't get sent back to the cloud (well, at least automatically). With the new silicon and constant improvements to machine learning and modeling, the company says it's acheived an 18% boost in result accuracy compared to previous solutions.

If you happen to have a Pixel 6 device, you can ask Google Assistant anytime to "be my interpreter." It can translate between English, French, German, Italian, and Japanese among others... 43 others, to be exact.

Live Translate can do even more than that with direct in-app translation for certain chat clients (hints of which were picked up prior to launch) including Google Chat, Google Messages, Instagram, LINE, Snapchat, Twitter, WhatsApp, and others, saving the need to hop between the Google Translate app and the conversation you want to have. Expect more apps and maybe even other devices to support this streamlined translation interface in the near future.

