Summary Samsung's next generation of Galaxy Buds may feature wing tips for a snug fit, addressing the loose fit issue with previous models.

A leaked real-world image suggests a return to a more traditional design, reminiscent of the Galaxy Buds Plus, with a matte finish and rubbery coating for improved grip and comfort.

While not confirmed as the Galaxy Buds 3, the upcoming earbuds are a clear departure from the rounded design of the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro.

Some of our beloved in-ear headphones from Samsung released in the past few years, such as the Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro, have a unique, rounded design. The earbuds almost became a fashion statement thanks to this design language, but they weren't the most practical. The lack of wing tips made them a bit of a loose fit, which some people found annoying. A new real-world image, on the other hand, suggests that Samsung may bring back the wing tips for the next generation of Galaxy Buds.

First spotted by SamMobile, a live photo of Samsung-branded earbuds appeared for the first time on the website of the Korean Radio Research Agency (RRA), revealing the as-yet unnamed headphones from multiple angles. The listing reveals the buds' model number, SM-R400N, along with other pertinent certification details.

The more interesting aspect of the listing is the buds' design, which suggests that Samsung is going back to basics with the upcoming Galaxy Buds, ditching the rounded design of the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro in favor of a more traditional look that's reminiscent of the Galaxy Buds Plus from 2020. The wing tip is a dead giveaway, indicating that these buds will have a snug fit.

It's also pretty clear from the photo that the next-gen buds are going for a matte finish instead of a glossy one. And the bottom half of the earbud almost looks like it has a rubbery coating, which could help to improve grip and comfort.

Unfortunately, we can't be sure if these are the Galaxy Buds 3 just yet since their name isn't listed on the RRA's website. It's highly unlikely that the upcoming in-ears are an upgraded version of the Buds 2 Pro, given the discrepancy in their model numbering system. But one thing is for sure: the new Galaxy Buds are a return to form when it comes to design.