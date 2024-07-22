Summary Oura faces competition from Samsung Galaxy Ring in the smart ring market, but it might soon launch a successor to Ring 3.

Oura Ring 4 was spotted under development with a flat design unlike the Galaxy Ring's concave shape.

Certification documents also reveal Oura Ring 4 in sizes 7, 9, 13, and 15. Meanwhile, the product might hit the market with even more sizes.

When it comes to wearables, most people think of smartwatches and fitness trackers. However, the emergence of smart rings has added a new dimension to the wearables market. The competition is heating up, with Oura Rings leading the way and Samsung's Galaxy Ring joining the fray at the July Unpacked event. This competition is not only driving innovation but also keeping the market dynamic and interesting. Even Oura, the pioneer in smart rings, is feeling the pressure and has already started working on its next-generation smart ring, the Oura Ring 4.

While Oura has remained tight-lipped about its upcoming products, folks at Android Authority spotted the Oura Ring 4 under development before going through certifications. The certification listing reveals the product with the model number OA11 alongside some live images of the next-generation Oura ring.

Oura Ring 4 is in the pipeline to battle Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring was launched with a concave shape while being thinner and lighter than the Oura Ring 3. The Oura Ring 4, however, could stick with the same flat design we've already seen in the Ring 3 Heritage and Horizon variants.

According to certification documents, the Oura Ring 4 is tested in sizes 7, 9, 13, and 15. This expansion in size, with the possibility of more under development, could potentially cater to a wider audience, leading to more sales and a positive impact on the market. Both Galaxy Ring and Oura Ring 3 were launched in sizes 5 through 13.

The certification listing also hints at a product with model number OA12. There's no information about it, but OA12 could be one of the variants of Oura Ring 4, be it Heritage or Horizon.

Oura Ring 4 has just undergone certifications, and we should hear more about its specifications in the coming months. The release date is expected to be somewhere in 2024 or early 2025, given that the Oura Ring 3 was launched in October 2021, and fans have been waiting a long time to get their hands on the successor version. Still, no information about the price and health tracking features has emerged.