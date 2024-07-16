Summary A Pixel 9 Pro Fold leak from a regulatory filing shows a redesigned hinge and less visible crease, allowing for flat unfolding.

The new NCC filing also includes photos of the rest of the Pixel 9 series and shows a potential 45W charging brick.

Battery sizes for upcoming models suggest downgrades, possibly accommodated by a more power-efficient Tensor G4 chipset.

If Google was a magician, it would reveal all its secrets in the first act. Its efforts to keep information under wraps have been as effective as a screen door on a submarine.

Earlier today, a leak hinted at the upcoming series' camera improvements (and some compromises), leaving nothing to imagination. Now, a new report, seemingly the holy grail of Pixel 9 series leaks, has just dropped, offering clear photos of the upcoming series, alongside charging speeds and battery capacity for all the models.

The leak, which stems from a NCC regulatory agency filing, was shared by Kamila Wojciechowska in a report for Android Authority, and it offers us our clearest look at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold/Pixel Fold 2 till date.

The live photos, as seen below, suggest a less apparent crease on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (at least in some photos), alongside a hinge that appears to be completely redesigned.

The crease, albeit visible, does appear to be slightly muted in comparison to its predecessor, and the device also appears to be lying completely flat while unfolded, which was a problem with the first-gen Fold, hinting at a change in the hinge's mechanism. Photos indicate that the two displays now sit closer together when unfolded, alongside significantly muted inside and outside bezels and a relocated selfie shooter which now sits on the extreme right of the inner display. For reference, the selfie shooter on the Pixel Fold 1 was in a confusing spot, not in the center and not flush to the side either.

The rest of the series made an appearance, too