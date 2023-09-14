Summary Little Nightmares, the critically acclaimed survival horror game, is finally coming to mobile on December 12th as a premium release.

It’s been over five years since Little Nightmares enchanted and disturbed its way to winning the Indie Award at Gamescom 2016. In that time, Tarsier Studios and Bandai Namco have released multiple DLCs, a sequel, and a mobile exclusive prequel, though we have yet to see a full port of the original hit Android or iOS. But this all changes in December.

A full port of Little Nightmares is coming to mobile on December 12th, according to Bandai Namco. It will be released as a premium title and will sell for $9, but if you pre-register on Google Play or the App Store, you can snag it for $7 instead. This news has been floating around for about a year now, but it’s good to have an official release date.

In case you missed the Little Nightmares train when it rolled through in 2016 and 2017, it’s a survival horror game wearing the skin of a Tim Burton stop-motion movie. You play as a little girl named Six who must make her way through a decrepit floating vessel inhabited by monstrous caricatures and flesh-hungry tentacles with nothing but her wits and a Zippo.

The atmosphere is both dark and whimsical. Six’s grisly strangulation by black, eldritch worms is balanced by moments of tenderness when she hugs a lonely gnome. Likewise, the level design vacillates between the cramped confines of an air duct and the sometimes vast, open expanses of the Maw, the vessel on which she’s trapped.

The gameplay is a pretty straightforward mix of 3D platforming and puzzle solving with lots of hiding and running mixed in. One of the few gripes with the original game was its sometimes imprecise controls. Hopefully, this isn’t exacerbated for Android and iOS, but developer Playdigious promises the game has been “carefully redesigned for mobile.”

Source: Steam/Tarsier Studios

If this sounds like your kind of game and you want to try Little Nightmares today, it’s on sale on Steam for $5 until the 18th. You can also pre-register for the December release through the Play Store widget below.