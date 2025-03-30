It's difficult to rank the best Android features that benefit everyone the same way, but you can prepare your own list, like I did. However, I recently had to go back to it and record another entry after discovering a hidden Android feature that changed how I use my Android phone. It's not a fancy AI feature, but something simple: the ability to keep track of your notifications. I discovered it in the Notification history feature on my Samsung Galaxy S21 phone, and it solved a problem I didn't realize I had with Android.

What makes Android's Notification history feature powerful?

It's hard not to appreciate how useful it is

You'll get different answers from different people if you ask this question. Notification history works for me because I can double-check whether I missed anything important on my phone. It might be counterproductive to check all your missed notifications or everything you received in a particular timeframe because not every app on your phone is important. Instead, you can check all the dismissed notifications from apps or services important to you.

I'm not social media-savvy, so I don't like notifications from those apps popping up throughout the day, cluttering my phone's status bar and notification panel. I still have too many alerts on my phone after disabling notifications from social media apps, so much so that the priority notifications feature doesn't feel like a solution. However, that doesn't mean I care about every notification I get on my phone.

The priority notifications for me are the ones that come from the Phone app, Messages, banking and payment apps, YouTube, and productivity apps like Asana and Slack. That's too many, and it can quickly get worse if those notifications are accompanied by other not-so-important ones.

This is when I feel the urge to clear all the notifications after checking everything I can see as important. However, it comes with a risk of missing something really important, like I did on numerous occasions. I overlooked calls, messages, and emails from some of the most important people in my life, complicating the dynamics of those relationships.

I no longer fear clearing all my notifications at once because the Notifications history option ensures I don't face consequences of dismissing them. I go to the Notifications history page daily to double-check whether I missed anything important.

Moreover, I check notifications from individual apps and services, especially those related to banking, payments, and the Android system, in the last 24 hours. You can do that with every app installed on your phone. It's also worth checking notifications from your online shopping app to make sure you don't miss the best deals at that time.

Why it goes unnoticed by many Android users

You might not have realized its true benefit before using it

Close

Anything buried under Settings is difficult to find, especially if you use an Android skin with many customization options like the One UI. This Notifications history isn't among the first few options you see when you open the Settings page, and you don't get a dedicated button in the notification panel or anywhere else to access it, even if it's one of the best Android phones.

It requires an explorative mind to find the feature on your own. I was never motivated to check the S21's settings to see whether it had the feature. I discovered the Notification history page while aimlessly navigating through my phone, perhaps because I lived under the false notion that no Android phone makers would care about addressing that problem. Many Android phone users may also feel the same way, and I can see why.

You may not want it because you're unlikely to face this problem every day. However, when you see the benefits, you will want to label it as a feature you use daily, like I do. You can find the Notification history page by navigating to Settings > Notifications > Advanced settings.