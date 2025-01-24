CMF Buds by Nothing $27 $39 Save $12 Solid audio quality and ANC are part of the CMF Buds package, as is an all-time low price while this deal lasts. $27 at Amazon

The CMF Buds by Nothing are a pretty impressive value even at their regular price, but right now they’re putting even more value on the table. Amazon has the price of the CMF Buds dropped to an all-time low of $27. That’s good for $12 in savings, as they typically cost $39. This pricing is good for both the orange and dark grey models, with the white CMF Buds coming in at $33. This pricing is only good for a limited time, so grab these earbuds while the deal lasts.

Why you should buy the CMF Buds by Nothing

It can be difficult to track down a set of cheap wireless earbuds that can keep up with earbuds at higher price points, but the CMF Buds have a lot to offer. At the top of the list is audio quality. The CMF Buds create an immersive listening experience with a range of hardware and technology features. These include 12.4mm Bio-fiber drivers and Ultra Bass Technology 2.0. These deliver clarity across different kinds of audio, and five equalizer presets are available to optimize your listening experience for each.

ANC is another big win with these earbuds. The ANC works up to 42dB, and a transparency mode is available when you want to ensure you hear your surroundings. You’ll also find what Nothing calls Clear Voice Technology in the CMF Buds. This comes in handy primarily for phone calls and video chats. The CMF Buds are equipped with four external microphones, and AI contributes to ensure crisp and clear calls, even in super noisy environments.

The CMF Buds connect easily to Bluetooth devices and can pair with two devices at a time. They connect seamlessly with other Nothing devices, but the earbuds also connect easily with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. The CMF Buds themselves can reach up to eight hours of playback on a single charge, with an additional 27 hours of life available in the included charging case. With fast charging technology, these earbuds can get 6.5 hours of playback out of just 10 minutes of charging time.

If you’re in the market for a set of the best wireless earbuds, you may want to first check out the CMF Buds by Nothing. They’re cheap at their regular $39 price point, but right now they’re at an all-time low price of $27.