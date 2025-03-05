JBL Authentics 200 $200 $350 Save $150 The JBL Authentics 200 integrates well into smart home setups and delivers audio quality suitable for any occasion. With this deal you can grab it at an all-time low price of $200. $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

One of the best smart home deals we're seeing right now is on the JBL Authentics 200 smart speaker, which is at an all-time low price at both Best Buy and Amazon. The Authentics 200 is $150 off, bringing its price down to just $200. It regularly costs $350. With this deal you can add a little style to your savings, as one of the standout features of the JBL Authentics 200 is its cool, retro vibe.

Why you should buy the JBL Authentics 200 smart speaker

Whether you're in search of a new Bluetooth speaker or looking for something that can integrate into your smart home setup, the JBL Authentics 200 is worth taking a look at. It delivers impressive stereo sound utilizing 25mm tweeters and a full-range 5-inch subwoofer, so you can make this your go-to wireless speaker around the house.

With Wi-Fi enabled the Authentics 200 can connect to anything from internet radio to podcasts, and you can stream music through AirPlay, Chromecast, and numerous music streaming services. It's able to automatically tune itself and optimize audio performance based on its location within your home.

But the JBL Authentics 200 is also a full-blown smart speaker. This means you can use it for much more than streaming music. It's compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control other smart home devices with the Authentics 200. With multiple JBL Authentics speakers and the use of either the Google Home app or the Amazon Alexa app, you can create multi-room playback.

And you'll be adding some style no matter which room you decide to place the Authentics 200 in. It has a custom leather enclosure and a premium aluminum frame that's made to look like speakers of old. This retro look can act as the focal point of a room, or the speaker is able to blend in well without drawing much attention to itself.

It isn't often you can save more than 40% on a premium smart speaker, but the JBL Authentics 200 is delivering $150 in savings right now. That brings its price down from $350 to an all-time low of $200. You can pick up this smart home speaker at Best Buy or Amazon, but act quickly, as there's no telling how long this pricing will last.