Don't worry if you're a late bloomer recently uncovering Genshin Impact; the game has resisted power creep, meaning older, lower rarity units are just as viable to play today as they were in the beginning. Genshin Impact, one of the best gachas on Android, has earned billions of dollars and isn't slowing down anytime soon; the number of units coming out yearly is consistently impressive.

But if you're starting in 2023, you might have a few questions, like how many characters are playable in Genshin Impact and how often new units get released monthly and yearly. Below we've put together a guide that lists how many units are currently in the game, broken down by rarity and element, along with how many characters are expected to release annually. Knowing the answers to these questions could put your favorite Android phone in a healthier position for sustaining your gacha gaming habits.

How many characters currently exist in Genshin Impact

Currently, there are 68 playable characters, including the Traveller, Aloy (limited edition), and the upcoming Kirara.

9 Anemo (five 5-stars, four 4-stars)

11 Pyro (five 5-stars, six 4-stars)

12 Cryo (six 5-stars, six 4-stars)

7 Geo (three 5-stars, four 4-stars)

11 Electro (four 5-stars, five 4-stars)

9 Hydro (six 5-stars, three 4-stars)

7 Dendro (four 5-stars, three 4-stars)

Please note that the Traveller is omitted in the elemental/rarity count due to their unique ability to play any region's element. Likewise, Kirara was left out of the count since her rarity has yet to be officially revealed — we only know she has a Dendro vision.

Determining how many characters are currently in the game

Keeping a definite count of characters put into the game after taking a break might be a tall order. So here's the foolproof method of learning how many characters (other than the Traveller) are playable in a patch.

Log into Genshin Impact.

Tap on the Paimon icon .

. Tap on Character Archive. 2 Images Close

Characters you don't own will be grayed out in the Character Archive.

More characters are released every year in Genshin Impact

So far, in year one, Genshin Impact has released 22 characters at launch (Version 1.0) and 12 new characters from Version 1.1-1.6. Among the count, 18 were 4-stars, and 16 were 5-stars (including the Traveller).

Navigating to Inazuma encompassed Versions 2.0-2.8, which released 17 new characters, 10 were 5-stars (including Aloy), and 7 were 4-stars.

The Sumeru patches seem to be reaching the trail's end; we currently have 17 characters, including the anticipated Kirara. This aligns with HoYoverse's trajected number, 17 new characters released annually.

How many new characters come out per patch

Approximately 1-3 new characters release every patch (a new patch arrives every six weeks). It is usually one new 5-star and one new 4-star. Some patches release three new characters if two new 5-stars become featured; this isn't commonly the case.

Reruns bring old featured rate-ups back

The 4-star cast often gets recycled in the rate-up banners, and in other cases, older 5-star units return as the featured banner character in every patch.

HoYoverse releases a massive expansion every year featuring a new region. Regions have fresh faces, a new Archon, and other hidden surprises. So if you're planning on recruiting characters in Genshin Impact, you may want to start anew when the next region releases; below, we've included the download to help you get a head start on gathering the needed resources.