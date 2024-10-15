Lisen 65W Car Charger $11 $40 Save $29 Charge up to three devices with this Lisen car charger that's now down to its lowest price of just $11. $11 at Amazon

Being able to charge on the go is an absolute must if you're someone that's constantly using their device. And while power banks can be a fantastic solution, if you're someone that commutes using a car, it might be better to invest in a car charger. Not only are you going to get great charging speeds and lots of ports, but there's always the chance that a car charger will come out to be cheaper, which is good news if you're looking to save a little money.

With that said, this Lisen car charger delivers on all fronts. It has two USB ports and also an integrated USB-C cable with a maximum charging speed of up to 30W. This device is going to be great for smartphones, tablets, and other small accessories. And while the specifications aren't going to knock anyone's socks off, we do like the discount we're now seeing, which drops the charger to just $11, which is 72% off the original retail price.

What's great about the Lisen car charger?

Source: Lisen

Lisen's a company that we're seeing more and more of lately, offering a wide range of affordable charging accessories for a variety of products. And while it may be hard to trust a new brand, the reviews on Amazon are pretty good. As someone that's purchased Lisen products in the past, I've yet to experience any issues. But of course, experiences will vary.

When it comes to this car charger, you're getting a device that's built to handle all your charging needs. Not only are you getting one USB-A port, but it also has a USB-C port as well. Both of these can charge up to 30W, which is great for most products on the market. In addition to the two ports, this car charger also has a built-in USB-C cable, which means you can start using it as soon as you get it with no extra cables to buy.

Overall, this is a pretty standard charge, but the price is what makes this deal alluring. While the listing does state that it's a 65W charger, we weren't able to find details on the listing that suggest that one port can output this much power. For most examples, we saw that 30W is the max for one port, which is still pretty good. If this deal speaks to you, we suggest you grab it while you can.

Just be sure to clip the digital coupon on the product page in order to save 30% off its current price. When checking out, you should see a promotional credit that discounts the device by 30%, dropping it down to $11 and some change.