Purchasing cables can be confusing, especially since there are so many different options out there. But if you're looking for a cheap bundle that delivers great charging speeds, then this Lisen 5-pack is going to be right up your alley. The bundle is now available from Amazon, with a discount that drops it to $5.50, which is over 50% off of its original price of $13. For the most part, this is an absolute steal, so stock up now while you can.

What's great about this Lisen 5-pack USB-C bundle?

It's really going to be about the price here, with a pack of five cables coming in at under $6. You really aren't going to find cables with this rating at a better price. Each cable has braided material on the outside that extends its longevity and durability, and offers support for up to 60W when it comes to charging speeds.

That means you're going to be able to use these cables for a wide variety of products, like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. And while its main strength is going to be the charging speed, you can also use these to transfer data as well, with support up to 480Mbps.

Of course, these Lisen cables also feature a range of protective technologies that ensures your devices will safely be able to charge without any issues. And just in case you're worried about the quality of these cables, Lisen offers a 24-month warranty just in case anything goes wrong.

With five 3.3 foot cables, that comes out to just a little over $1 a piece. You really can't go wrong here if you're looking to replace your current cables or are just looking to stock up. Just make sure you clip the coupon before checking out to save an additional 15% off the already discounted price.

If everything is done correctly, you should see the price drop to under $6 on the check-out page. As stated before, this is a great deal for cables and you should definitely grab some if you need replacements. But be quick because this deal won't be around for long.