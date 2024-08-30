Lowest price ever Lisen 48W Dual-Port USB-C Car Charger (2-pack) $6 $20 Save $14 A pair of fast-charging car chargers with one USB-C and one USB-A port. The car charger sits flush inside the socket to provide a seamless look and is also constructed with an all-metal design to increase durability. $6 at Amazon

For the most part, we've got great chargers for the home and office. But sometimes what we pack in our vehicles can be a little lacking. That's where this pair of Lisen car chargers comes in. These chargers provide a ton of power and aren't all that expensive thanks to this recent promotion that knocks 70% off from the original retail price.

Amazon is now discounting the 2-pack of car chargers by 50% off, and you can score an additional 40% off the discounted price with a digital coupon before checking out, which takes a total of 70% off. This drops the price to just $6, which is an absolute steal for two car chargers that are perfect for charging your phone, tablet, and even smaller laptops. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about this Lisen 2-pack charger bundle?

Source: Lisen

Let's be real here, there's a lot of cheap junk on Amazon and you might be skeptical about picking this up just because the price is so low. However, Lisen is a pretty well known brand that has a good reputation, especially when it comes to this product, which has been reviewed over 6,000 times and has a 4.6-star rating. Furthermore, customers like this device, and Amazon reports that most customers keep this product once they purchase it.

With that out of the way, the Lisen car charger comes with a total power output of 48W, with 30W coming from the USB-C port and 18W from the USB-A. This means you're going to be able to charge up all your devices at lightning quick speeds, and if you're in a pinch, you can always plug up two devices at the same time. As mentioned before, this car charger is built using aluminum, which means you're getting extra durability when compared to a car charger made from plastic.

And the car charger also sits flush when plugged in, giving it a seamless look that integrates well with any car interior. Perhaps the best thing about this deal is that you get two chargers. That means you can keep one in the car and have another one as a replacement, or if you have two cars, you can have one in each vehicle for the cost of just $6 for both. This really is a great deal so get it before the deal is gone.