Lisen 240W USB-C Cable 3-Pack $5 $10 Save $5 If you've been looking to stock up on cables, now's going to be the perfect time. This 3-pack of Lisen USB-C cables is now down to just $5, which is an absolute steal. $5 at Amazon

You won't find a 3-pack of 240W USB-C cables for less. At just $5 for the bundle, this is the best price we've seen in quite some time. The great thing is that you also get some variety here, with two 3.3-foot cables, and one 6.6-foot cable. There are no coupons to click or other hoops to jump through with this deal. Just be sure to act quickly because this deal won't be around for long.

We really try not to write about every single cable deal that pops up on Amazon, simply because most of them aren't all that great. But this one is just too good to not put in the spotlight, especially if you're looking to freshen up your cable collection or just buy some new ones for family members or friends.

What's great about Lisens's 3-pack of USB-C cables?

Source: Lisen

Lisen has made a huge push in recent years, and for the most part, the brand's cables are reliable. As mentioned before, you're going to get a set of three cables here, with two 3.3-foot and one 6.6-foot USB-C cable. When it comes to charging speeds, all the cables will be able to handle a maximum of 240W.

This is great if you're looking to get the most from your charger, especially if you have some power-hungry devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones. In addition to great performance, the cables also offer excellent durability thanks to the braided exterior, and Lisen shares that these cables can withstand up to 48,000 bends.

Perhaps the best part, besides the discounted price, is that these cables come with a 12-month warranty. Lisen promises that if something goes wrong with these cables, it will provide a refund or offer a replacement. Overall, not bad for just $5, right? So grab this discount while it's still around.