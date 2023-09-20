Source: Lisen Lisen 240W USB-C Cable (2-Pack) Be sure to redeem the 30% on-page coupon! $7 $20 Save $13 USB-C cables are a must for modern devices, and more often than not, they're fairly expensive. This Lisen 240W USB-C cable 2-pack is already more affordable than most options at $20, but take 65% off and you've got a pack of cables that are a must-buy. Pick them up now, even if you're current cable is still working. These are great to have on hand, especially since they are only $7. $7 at Amazon

It's always a good idea to keep spare USB-C cables on hand, but even some of the best USB-C cables can be a bit expensive. With a single cable usually going for around $10 depending on the brand and length, they aren't the most expensive things to buy, but you don't always need to spend that much for a good charging cable. Some options, like the Lisen 240W USB-C cable 2-pack, offer an even more affordable option by bundling two fast-charging cables for just $20. A great price considering some single cables cost that much, but Amazon is offering a deal that brings the price of this cable bundle down to just $7 — an absolute must-buy whether you need a new cable or not right now.

Why the Lisen 240W USB-C cable is worth your money

There's two major selling points to the Lisen USB-C cable, the first being the price and the second being the fast charging capabilities. Almost all recent devices and smartphones, such as the Galaxy Tab S9 or OnePlus 11 for example, feature fast charging tech that can recharge devices in a fraction of the time standard chargers and cables allow. However, you need a specific type of cable to take advantage of this tech. These Lisen USB-C cables are fully compatible with most fast charging protocols, including PD 3.0 and QC 3.0, to deliver up to 240W of output power to your device safely.

Now, it's important to note that in most cases, you won't be hitting that mark. Depending on the device, fast charging output usually ranges anywhere from 25W up to 60W give or take, but some specific Apple devices can take advantage of the full output capacity. With the right phone charger, however, the Lisen cable can recharge most phones and devices close to 100% in as little as 35-minutes, including the latest Galaxy S23 series and the Google Pixel 7 series handhelds.

Also, these cables offer plenty of give with a 6.6-feet length and durable reinforced braided construction. While they claim to have a tensile strength that can withstand up to 175 pounds before breaking, we wouldn't recommend actually putting that to the test. They'll hold out well if your phone or tablet decide to take a slip off the coffee table while charging, but as with any cable, too much bending or sudden snaps can cause issues with the wiring.

This shouldn't detract you from grabbing a pack of these cables, however. With how inexpensive they are, they perform well above the price point to deliver a great set of USB-C charging cables at an incredible value. Like we mentioned, even if you don't need a new USB-C cable at the moment, getting two backups for just $7 is an absolute steal of a deal.