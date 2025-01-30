Lionsgate may not be the biggest movie studio out there, having made its bones with content in the late 90s and early 00s like Dogma and American Psycho. Not quite indie films coming from a major studio, but certainly arthouse, and over the years, the studio has built up one heck of a catalog. The problem is that it's hard to find ways to stream much of Lionsgate's content without Starz access.

Sure, the company used to offer its own streaming service, but nowadays, unless you pay for a Starz subscription where Lionsgate films premier for streaming, you may come up empty-handed with any other legal way to watch that content on your favorite streaming device.

Amazon's Lionsgate deal will expand availability to a wider audience

Win-win

This is why Amazon's multi-year deal with Lionsgate is good news; no longer will fans be dependent on a Starz subscription to watch their favorite Lionsgate content. Thanks to a report by Deadline we know that Prime Video has secured the rights to stream future Lionsgate films in the US, but only after they first appear on Starz. So Starz will still premier Lionsgate films, but Amazon will soon be able to offer that content shortly after its Starz debut, starting with Lionsgate's 2026 lineup, like The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and Now You See Me 3. Older movies and TV content, like John Wick and Weeds, are also included in the deal.

While the words "multi-year" have been bandied about freely, what we don't know is how long this exclusivity will last. It's likely for a limited time, which is what multi-year already hints at, like most content deals nowadays. Still, Lionsgate gets some extra cash as it trys to separate from Starz, and users gain easier access to Lionsgate content through a subscription many are already paying for.

Ultimately, Lionsgate films and TV are coming to Prime Video in the next year, with some big hitters expected, which will surely be a boon for any Lionsgate fans who subscribe to Prime, and with such a rich catalog that spans decades, assuredly there will be something in there for everyone. So, if you also noticed it's rather difficult to stream a lot of the best Lionsgate content without a Starz subscription, Amazon Prime will soon be showcasing a portion of that content under its own subscription.