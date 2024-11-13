Key Takeaways Google is updating the Android Linux kernel to 6.1.99 for all Tensor-powered Pixel devices, including the Pixel 6 series.

Linux 6.1 was spotted as part of the Android 15 QPR 15 Beta 1 release, and will release with the stable March Pixel Feature Drop.

Kernel updates are essential for device security and compatibility with future Android releases.

Anyone rocking the Pixel 6 or later is in for a treat when Android 15 QPR2 drops. There's a big update to the underlying Linux kernel powering Android devices , and Google is making sure its best customers get it.

Google has rolled out a Linux kernel upgrade for all Tensor-based Pixel devices, bringing the Linux 6.1.99 kernel to more devices than just the Pixel 9 (via Android Authority). The update was quietly pushed out in the latest beta version of Android 15 QPR2. Only the Pixel 9 series received this update at first, but Google has now expanded that to cover every Pixel since the Pixel 6.

Linux 6.1 brings stability and longevity

All the Tensor-powered Pixel devices were running different versions of the Linux kernel. For example, the Pixel 6 series was stuck with Linux 5.10, and the Pixel 8 series was on Linux 5.15. This update unifies every one of them to Linux 6.1 and makes it a heck of a lot easier for Google to streamline device maintenance.

This kernel update is part of a beta release and is not recommended for casual users until the stable release.

Here are the devices getting the kernel update:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel tablet

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel Fold

The Pixel 9 series and the latest Pixel Fold already have the Linux 6.1 kernel, so they won't need updating.

Kernel updates are key in maintaining device security, but they also serve to ensure manufacturers can meet their update promises. Android manufacturers have a tough time meeting the certification requirements for new Android releases. Google's Longevity GRF program helps ensure devices can keep getting updates for years, and the Linux kernel is a crucial step in fulfilling this. This latest Linux kernel ensures Google's Pixel devices will be compatible with future Android releases.

The kernel update will roll out with the March 2025 Pixel Feature Drop. It is currently in beta, so it could experience stability and battery issues, but it's a great testing tool for developers. Pixel users can look forward to a stable release in the spring.