LinkedIn is home to many professionals, and one of them may be perfect for filling that open spot in your organization. As a hirer, scouting for talent on the business app is free, although it's something to deliberate. You'll want to provide enough information to attract the most suitable candidates. Boosting your job posting also gives you the advantage of top placement above others for faster results.

But the interesting part is having all the data in a central hub. Once the applications roll in, you can review them on your Android tablet, phone, or iOS and PC devices. You can message prospects directly and accept or reject them immediately. If you want, share your post's link on other platforms and increase your reach. We show you how to make a job post and attract talent on LinkedIn in a few steps.

A quick rundown of how job postings on LinkedIn work

LinkedIn allows you to post one free job at a time. Your posting appears in the Job menu among multiple others, which is a downside as it gets overcrowded. For quicker visibility, boost your post so that it appears among the top results. It works on a pay-per-click basis, but you're eligible for a free trial if it's your first ad. But, make sure you close the job before the next billing date. Otherwise, LinkedIn charges you.

You determine how much to spend in a day and the targeted population. Once your budget runs out, your ad is paused. If you change your mind or reach your targeted candidates, cancel it anytime.

Your free post expires 21 days after publishing, and you can make only two within 30 days. When you purchase job slots, you can create multiple postings at once. Slots are like ad spaces you pay for at a flat fee. If you have 10 job slots, you can make 10 job postings simultaneously.

You may also replace a job in a slot with another one or repost the same one without restrictions. On the other hand, free postings require you to wait seven days to republish them. If you can't wait, promote them. This restriction is LinkedIn's way of stopping you from abusing its free privileges and promoting fairness for other recruiters.

Before you can upload jobs on LinkedIn, you need a company page. It's an effective way to inform people about what you do and the work culture, which helps them decide if you're the right fit. The page ties to your personal account, so you'll want to create a personal account if you haven't already.

How to post jobs on LinkedIn for free

You can create job postings if you access LinkedIn via the mobile app or a PC browser. But first, set up your company's page. Only the iOS app makes it convenient on your phone. On Android, use your browser to create the page. Then, use the mobile app to post jobs. The pages are limited, and you can create only two in 24 hours.

If you purchased job slots on LinkedIn, use LinkedIn Recruiter or Talent Hub to make postings and not your personal profile. They're tools with robust features for companies that are constantly hiring, and you can share them with your team. You can view recommended matches, send them personalized bulk messages, keep notes to remember candidate info, and more. Contact the sales team to access these tools, as they're not free.

In the meantime, use the following steps to set up your company's page and start hiring people at no cost:

Create a LinkedIn page on computer browsers

Open your browser and visit linkedin.com. Sign in to your account. Click For Business or Work in the upper-right corner of the Home feed. Scroll down and click Create a Company Page. Select the Company page type. Use the provided fields to fill in information about your business. You can't proceed unless you address every field marked with an asterisk (*). Accept the Terms and Conditions. Then click Create Page.

Your new company page is published, and everyone can see it. Afterward, LinkedIn displays recommended steps to make your page more informative. You may want to use this opportunity to add a description, buttons, and more. Locating your page becomes tricky if you exit the web page.

Typically, it appears under the Manage section when you click Me in the upper-right corner. However, LinkedIn may take minutes or hours to put it there since it's a new page.

Post a free job on LinkedIn from computer browsers

Click For Business or Work in the top menu of the web page. Select Post a job for free. Fill in the job information. Then click Start job post. LinkedIn automatically generates a description for you based on the job title. Use it for inspiration or clear it to make yours from scratch. Add the skills you're looking for in candidates. Click Preview to see what your settings look like for candidates. When you're done, click Next. Choose how you want to receive applicants. Only the Email option unlocks screening questions. Choose External website if you want them to apply on your company website. If you chose Email, add screening questions. If you're not sure what to ask, tap a topic to insert a question. Click Must-have qualification for important questions. This choice unlocks the filter option for automatically rejecting anyone who doesn't meet the qualifications. When you're done, click Continue. Scroll down and select Post without promoting.

LinkedIn reviews your job posting before it goes live. It may take up to 24 hours, and you'll receive an email that lets you know if it's approved. You can't edit the job within this period, but you can promote it.

Create a LinkedIn page on iOS

Visit any company page on the mobile app. Tap the three-dot icon in the right corner below the bio. Select Create a LinkedIn Page. 2 Images Close Select Company. Fill in your company information. You must complete the fields with the asterisk (*) to proceed. Accept the Terms and Conditions. Tap Create in the upper-right corner. LinkedIn immediately publishes your page. 2 Images Close

Post a job on LinkedIn from the mobile app for iOS and Android

Tap Jobs in the lower-right corner. Then select Post a Job. Fill in the job title, company, workplace type, and other information. Then tap Next. 2 Images Close Add a description. Unlike the PC version, the app doesn't generate a template for you. Choose how you want to receive applications. Only the Email option unlocks screening questions. Use External website if you want them to apply on your company website. If you choose Email, tap + to add a screening question. Edit it, then tap Save in the upper-right corner. Repeat this step to add more questions. 2 Images Close Click Post job. LinkedIn reviews the job and makes it visible to candidates if it meets the guidelines.

LinkedIn may be too serious for you

LinkedIn is the place to be if you want to get serious with your career. However, it takes the fun out of the recruitment process. If you're not a fan of its lengthy job posting procedure, post the job on your online presence. With a large following on social media apps, you can use simple images and captions to let the public know you're hiring and for what roles. This strategy is not as integrative as using LinkedIn, but it only takes minutes to make a post and attract fresh talent.