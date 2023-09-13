LinkedIn is the premier platform for career and networking goals, from job searching to connecting with colleagues. Since LinkedIn is so popular, you'll want your LinkedIn profile to stand out and be easy to share. Whether you're on your phone, desktop computer, favorite Chromebook, or mobile browser, it only takes a few simple steps to set up a custom URL. This URL helps people find and remember your profile. Plus, it looks more professional, like your website address, versus a random email.

How to change your LinkedIn profile link

Before you start your job search, create a thorough, up-to-date profile to get the most out of your LinkedIn experience for networking, resume sharing, or reconnecting. Next, add a custom URL to elevate your LinkedIn profile. Instead of random digits, use your name or relevant keywords to make your profile link memorable and professional. Then, use LinkedIn as your professional center for the career and connections you seek. To get started, download the LinkedIn app on your smartphone if you don't have it yet.

Changing your LinkedIn profile URL from the mobile app

Whether you're on iPhone or Android, you can log in to your profile or set one up fresh in the app. We used a Samsung Galaxy A51 for this tutorial, but the process is the same for an iPhone. Now follow these steps:

Tap your profile picture icon to open your account menu. Select View Profile to navigate to your public profile page. Locate and tap the ... icon next to the Add section button. 2 Images Close Choose Contact info from the menu that appears. Tap the Edit icon in the upper-right corner to edit your contact information. 2 Images Close On the Edit contact info page, tap your profile URL. You're automatically redirected to the Public profile settings page. 2 Images Close Under Edit your custom URL, tap the Edit icon next to your current public profile URL. Type or edit your new preferred custom URL in the provided text box. Close Review the new URL and tap Save to update your profile address.

Regardless of the method you choose, your LinkedIn profile URL changes on the mobile app and the browser.

Changing your LinkedIn profile URL from your mobile browser

To change or edit your public profile URL:

Open your preferred web browser and go to LinkedIn. Locate and click your profile photo to access your account menu. Scroll down to find the Contact section and click the Edit icon. On the Edit Contact info page, click your Profile URL. You're automatically redirected to the Public profile settings page. 2 Images Close Under Edit your custom URL, click the Edit icon next to your current profile URL. Type or edit your new preferred custom URL in the provided text box. Close Review the new URL to ensure it looks professional. Click Save to update your profile's web address.

Changing your LinkedIn profile URL from your desktop

Applying for and searching for jobs, we often use LinkedIn on our computers for a better focus. Here's how you can create or edit your LinkedIn custom profile URL on your computer:

Open your preferred web browser and go to LinkedIn. Click the Me icon at the top of your homepage to access your account menu. Select View Profile from the dropdown menu to navigate to your profile. On your profile page, click the Edit icon next to your Public Profile & URL on the right sidebar. Under Edit your custom URL on the right, click the Edit icon next to your current URL. Type or edit your new preferred custom URL in the provided text box. Review the new URL to ensure it looks professional. Click Save to update your profile's web address.

Things to keep in perspective

When creating your custom URL, keep it between three and 100 characters using letters, numbers, and dashes. Don't use weird symbols or spaces. Make it memorable by using some form of your name so that you're easy to find. The capitalization doesn't matter, so get creative! You can change it up to five times every six months, so choose wisely. Changing it too often makes you harder to find.

You should be able to revert to your old URL right away. If not, contact LinkedIn support to get your old URL back. Your old profile link will still work for six months after changing it. And if you unlink a custom URL, it can't be claimed by anyone else for seven days before it's released.

Your main profile URL covers all language versions of your profile. So you only need one awesome custom address to rule them all!

Instead of random digits, use your name or keywords to make your link memorable, professional, and uniquely yours. A customized URL enhances your personal brand and looks sharp to recruiters.

Now that you've set up your custom LinkedIn profile URL, you might want to switch to dark mode for a sleek new look. That's simple, too. You can switch to dark mode by clicking your profile pic and going to Settings & Privacy. Under Account preferences, choose the Dark theme option. That's it! The darker background and muted colors reduce glare and strain.