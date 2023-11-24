AI is changing the professional world at every level, including headshots. Headshots have been an essential part of an individual's digital resume since digital resumes became a thing, and in no place is this more true than LinkedIn. The professional networking site is an ideal place for a potential employer or collaborator to check out your background, so the picture you use matters. Although you can get impressive shots using a top camera phone, there's a difference between a quick selfie and a professional headshot.

Professional headshots are expensive and require a haircut and a visit to a studio, potentially with multiple outfits. Companies are crowding our social media feeds with promises of creating low-cost headshots using AI. This guide shows you how to create an AI headshot that's a professional boon, not a misstep.

What is an AI-generated headshot?

An AI-generated headshot is an image of a person created using one or more images of the person. There are myriad scenarios in which a person might want to use an AI headshot, but they can be boiled down to a desire to improve or change how they look. This is perfectly valid. After all, professional photographers would quickly go out of business if looks weren't important.

If you use AI for a LinkedIn headshot, you'll want professional photoshoot results without the expense or practical obstacles. You might upload pictures of yourself on a night out, in your PJs, or in bad lighting and task an AI with generating convincing images of you in a suit, a lab, or standing at a podium. The best of the bunch can be added to your LinkedIn profile, and your next employer will never know the difference. At least, that's the idea.

Picking an AI image generator

AI image generation services pop up all the time. Like any emerging industry, the quality is different between the best and the worst. It's impossible to list every service available, but here are helpful tips for picking a service that works for your LinkedIn headshot.

Look for free trials and one-off payments

Most services require you to sign up before you can generate a headshot. Don't overcommit by signing up for a long-term service. Every tool claims to produce high-quality headshots in seconds and has examples that may fit your purpose. Until you've seen yourself post-AI-treatment, you won't know whether it's good enough. Plenty of services offer free trials of small one-off payments.

Use a dedicated service

An AI is trained on data. Some image generators have been trained using general images, and others have been trained using professional headshots. You want the latter. Avoid AI services that are jumping on the headshot bandwagon. Check that the app or website talks specifically about professional headshots and that it's not one of many services it offers.

Avoid free services

This is a professional setting, and AI isn't universally impressive. While there are free services that generate headshots, it's unlikely to be an image you'll want to use on your LinkedIn.

Don't fall for clickbait

Many companies seem to be pushing their headshot generation services. While many of the ads you see are legit, do your research before signing up for a service or giving your personal details.

Upload multiple images

If the tool you're considering only lets you upload a single image and it only swaps out the background, it could be argued that it isn't a true AI headshot generator. This might be a useful service if you have an image you're happy with that you want to tweak.

A true AI headshot generator asks you to upload as many as 30 images of yourself. It then produces an accurate, original, and professional headshot. The more images you upload, the better the outcome.

Standard steps to creating and adding an AI headshot to LinkedIn

Every service is different, but here are the general steps to follow which should hold you in good stead.

Do your research

It's worth spending time creating a shortlist of contenders before parting with your money. After all, you'll struggle to get anywhere near the time and money cost that a traditional pro headshot would require. So why not spend a fraction of that time making sure you've found a quality service?

Upload as many images as possible

After you pick a service, give it as much information (photos) as possible.

Trial and error

A quality tool has options for changing the background or style of the photo. Test a few of these out. Don't be disheartened if your first attempt is less than encouraging. Top-end AI content generally requires a few goes to get right. Change the input photos, cues, and general instructions until you get the result you want.

Quality check

A few tell-tale signs give AI photos away. These range from minor to slightly horrifying. Here are a few to look out for:

The skin looks rubbery and artificial.

The teeth are too white or the eye color is too bright.

It's too cartoonish or illustrative.

It has inconsistent, overly dramatic, or non-existent shadows or lighting.

It has an unrealistic background.

The clothing is unsuitable.

Upload to LinkedIn

When you have an image you're happy with, double-check that it meets LinkedIn's guidelines, then upload it.

Remove metadata, such as alt text, that gives away the image's source.

Professional shortcut, not a public gaffe

We're talking about your professional reputation, so be careful. Producing a passable, professional headshot using low-cost AI services is possible. However, it's easier to produce an inappropriate image that does your reputation more harm than good.

Take the time to do the research and tinker with your headshot until you get it right. Then, upload an image that represents you, your style, and your professional abilities.