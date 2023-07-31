Whether you're looking for a new job, want to expand your professional network, make new connections, or connect with former colleagues, LinkedIn is the go-to professional network to find the right people and opportunities. Before you start looking for any of these, having a complete and up-to-date profile is paramount.

While LinkedIn lets you showcase your experience, skills, and education in a structured manner, it's sometimes better to share a personalized resume to convey your experience how you want and set yourself apart from others. You can share your resume with your network for anyone to see or add it to your LinkedIn account for future job applications. Whichever option you prefer, the process is easy and can be completed from any device, including your phone, Android tablet, computer, and even on a Chromebook. Here's how to get started.

How to upload your resume to LinkedIn for future job applications

When it comes to searching for job openings and applying, LinkedIn makes the process seamless by allowing you to filter according to your criteria and simplifying the overall application process. However, things are even simpler when your resume is loaded on your LinkedIn profile, and you don't have to search for it during the application process. Uploading your resume in advance to use for job applications is easy and can be completed both from your computer and mobile phone.

Uploading your resume to LinkedIn from your computer

Applying and searching for jobs often requires you to sit down and focus, which is easier to do at your desk and using your computer. Here's how to load your resume to your LinkedIn account to use it for future applications:

Using your favorite web browser, navigate to LinkedIn. Click the Jobs icon in the top bar. In the menu to the left of the screen, click Manage application settings. Turn on Save uploaded resumes and answers to application questions. Tap Upload resume. Give your resume a clear name when uploading it. You can have several resumes on your LinkedIn account. Then, when applying for a job, select the most appropriate one for the job you're applying for. To maximize your chances of recruiters contacting you, turn on Share your resume data with all recruiters.

Uploading your resume to LinkedIn using your mobile device

To get started, download the LinkedIn app on your smartphone and log in to your profile, or create one if you haven't already. The steps are the same whether you use an iPhone or an Android handset.

Open the LinkedIn app on your mobile device. Tap the Jobs icon in the lower-right corner. Tap the ⋮ overflow menu in the upper-right corner. It's between the Search jobs bar and the messages icon. Tap Manage application settings. Under Manage resumes, tap Upload resume. 2 Images Close Give your resume a clear name before uploading it. You can add several resumes to your LinkedIn account. When applying to a job, select the most appropriate one for the job you're applying for. To maximize your chances of recruiters contacting you, turn on Share your resume data with all recruiters.

Regardless of the method you choose, your resumes remain available both on desktop and mobile, which means you can load your resume from your computer and later find it when applying for a job from your phone.

How to upload your resume to your LinkedIn profile and share it publicly

While resumes are mostly made to be shared when applying for jobs, they're also a summary of your professional experience, your background, your skills, your education, and more. It makes sense to feature your resume on your LinkedIn profile so that your connections and potential recruiters can see it. Featuring your resume on your LinkedIn profile is easy and can be done from your smartphone or computer.

Featuring your resume on your LinkedIn profile from your computer

As with the previous steps, it makes more sense to upload your resume from your laptop or desktop computer, as it's most probably likely stored there already.

Using your favorite web browser, navigate to LinkedIn. Click your profile picture or Me in the top bar. Under your profile picture and your name, click Add profile section. Under the Recommended section, click Add Featured. Click the + icon to the right of the Featured section and select Media. Select your resume, give it a title, and write a short description explaining that it's your resume or a summary of your experience. Click Save.

In addition to your resume, you can use the featured section to share work samples or other items you'd like to showcase on your profile.

Featuring your resume on your LinkedIn profile from your smartphone

It's also possible to complete this process on your mobile phone, but you can't share an actual document, and you must export your resume into an image or take a screenshot of it.

Open the LinkedIn app on your mobile device. Tap your profile picture. Under your profile picture and your name, tap Add profile section. Under the Recommended section, click Add Featured. Tap the + icon to the right of the Featured section and select Upload from photos. 2 Images Close Select the image or screenshot of your resume, give it a title, and write a short description explaining that it's your resume or a summary of your experience. Tap Save.

In addition to your resume, you can use the featured section to share work samples, certificates, and other items you'd like to showcase on your profile.

Showcase your experience

If you're looking for a new job and want to make the application process faster, loading your resume to LinkedIn is something you should do, as you'll always have it handy. Otherwise, it's a good idea to feature it on your profile if you want to share it publicly and attract recruiters.

While LinkedIn is an excellent way to find opportunities and get in touch with people, it may sometimes be overwhelming. If you want to take a break from LinkedIn, deleting your profile is also easy.