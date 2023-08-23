Summary Google is working on a feature called Link Your Devices that will allow Android users to easily connect their devices in various ways, including moving calls from one device to another and sharing internet between them.

The Link Your Devices feature includes an option that turns on the phone's hotspot functionality for linked devices to access the internet, as well as other settings to fine-tune internet sharing between devices.

Google has been slow to expand cross-device sharing, but with features like Nearby Share and the development of these options on Android, it is gradually catching up to Apple's Continuity suite.

Apple device owners know that when they purchase a new product from the company, they’ll be able to seamlessly link it to their existing Apple products. Despite the development of features like Nearby Share, Android still doesn't have quite this level of integration. Now, Google is continuing plans to address its shortcomings with a feature called Link Your Devices. New details have emerged that suggest Android device sharing may become as easy switching on Bluetooth and logging into your Google account.

AssembleDebug, who keeps tabs on developments in Google Apps, posted a series of updates that give us a glimpse at how Link Your Devices could operate. Earlier this month, we reported that Google was working on a feature that would allow Android users to easily flip a switch to connect their devices in several new ways. At the time, we only learned of an option to move calls from one device to another and a set of undisclosed internet sharing features. Now, we're getting a glimpse of those mysterious options.

An Instant hotspot feature would allow your linked devices to turn on your phone's hotspot functionality when they need access to the internet. This could work in tandem with an Internet sharing option that would allow Chromebooks and other devices signed in to your Google account to share their internet connections. And thanks to an Automatically share Wi-Fi toggle, devices can connect without having to enter a password each time.

For security purposes, a Randomize name & password option would prevent other devices from seeing the instant hotspot created when your devices connect to each other. Most of these features will require Bluetooth to be turned on and each device to be signed in to your Google account.

Google has been notoriously slow to expand upon cross-device sharing as Apple continues to be lauded for features like AirDrop and Continuity Camera. But the latter was already spotted in development on Android, and Google's Nearby Share is slowly becoming a true AirDrop competitor. Google recently started working on a Nearby Share redesign in the Files app, and a companion app for Windows is now officially available. Slowly but surely, cross-device continuity is becoming a real thing on Android.