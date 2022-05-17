After Google finalized its purchase in early 2021, Fitbit has moved to become a crucial part of Google's fitness experience. We recently learned that it'd remain separate from the existing Google Fit app, at least for the time being, but that doesn't mean they can't coexist. Now, your Google Assistant can know a bit more about your daily fitness goals and progress, no matter whether you're using the Fitbit or Google Fit apps, thanks to newly-added integration settings.

As spotted in a Google help center post (via 9to5Google), the Google Assistant has now gained the ability to link your fitness data from Fitbit and Google Fit. Going into your Assistant settings, scrolling down to Wellness, and tapping on Activity will allow you to link any of the two apps if they're installed on your phone. Both can be linked simultaneously, but only one can be active at a time. Your assistant can access your heart rate data, activity metrics, and tracked distance when given permission.

While the feature is rolling out now, it looks like you can't access your info from every Assistant-compatible device quite yet. As per testing done by 9to5, the 2nd gen Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max can't yet access your fitness info via this integration. However, as the feature rolls out to everyone, it's likely to show up sooner or later, especially given that the set-up process tells you that the Assistant will "show this data, suggestions, and related content without you having to ask.”

If you want to check out this feature in action, make sure your Google app is fully updated, then go into Settings to link your Fitbit/Google Fit info. Don't be surprised if you don't see it right now — it might take a few days.

