LineageOS is unarguably among the most popular custom ROMs for Android, supporting various devices and offering a plethora of features. Despite the release of Android 12 in October last year, the team has been focusing on LineageOS 17.1 and 18.1 builds, based on Android 10 and Android 11, respectively. That's changing now, as LineageOS will be retiring Android 10-based builds of its ROM due to space restrictions on its servers. This is because it will start testing its build for Android 12-based LineageOS 19 — it is not shipping anytime soon, though.

The change means there won't be any official LineageOS 17.1 builds from the team from now on, with all development activity coming to a halt, as well (via Reddit). The builds are being depreciated for the following devices:

Device Codename Maintainers Google Pixel sailfish intervigil, razorloves Google Pixel XL marlin intervigil, razorloves HTC One (M8) m8 bgcngm HTC One (M8) Dual SIM m8d bgcngm Huawei Honor 5X kiwi BadDaemon LeEco Le 2 s2 codeworkx, tImIbreakdown Motorola Edge racer erfanoabdi, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen Motorola Moto E 2015 LTE surnia althafvly, theimpulson Motorola Moto G 2015 osprey althafvly, chil360 Motorola Moto G3 Turbo merlin althafvly Motorola Moto G4 Play harpia jro1979 Motorola Moto X Play lux jro1979, thopiekar Motorola Moto Z griffin DD3Boh, erfanoabdi, shr3ps, stargo, vache Nubia Z17 nx563j BeYkeRYkt Nvidia Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) [Android TV] porg webgeek1234 Nvidia Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) [Tablet] porg_tab webgeek1234 Nvidia Jetson (TX2 / TX2 NX) [Android TV] quill webgeek1234 Nvidia Jetson (TX2 / TX2 NX) [Tablet] quill_tab webgeek1234 Nvidia Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017) / Jetson TX1 [Android TV] foster webgeek1234, npjohnson Nvidia Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017) / Jetson TX1 [Tablet] foster_tab webgeek1234, npjohnson Nvidia Shield TV 2019 Pro [Android TV] mdarcy webgeek1234, npjohnson Nvidia Shield TV 2019 Pro [Tablet] mdarcy_tab webgeek1234, npjohnson OnePlus Nord avicii KakatkarAkshay Realme 2 Pro RMX1801 sb6596 Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) a3xelte danwood76, Stricted Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) a5xelte danwood76, Stricted Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) a7xelte sourajitk, danwood76, Stricted Samsung Galaxy J7 (2015) j7elte dariotrombello, danwood76, Stricted Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo s5neolte danwood76, Stricted Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 LTE castor snc Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 Wi-Fi castor_windy snc Wileyfox Swift crackling 115ek Wingtech Redmi 2 wt88047 nicknitewolf Xiaomi Redmi K20 / Mi 9T davinci Pig Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 / 8T ginkgo DarkJoker360, danascape Yandex Phone Amber HighwayStar, vm03

Do note that all existing LineageOS 17.1 builds and recoveries will also be deleted from the servers after about 4-6 weeks. So, if you are using the Android 10-based ROM on your device, it will be a good idea to download the latest build for backup purposes.

While the LineageOS 17.1 repo won't receive any new features going forward, it should still get important security patches from time to time. You can then follow the instructions on the LineageOS wiki to make a newer version of the ROM yourself — unofficial builds should also pop up for popular devices on online forums sooner than later.

Until and unless you have a particularly old device, chances are there's already a functioning Android 11-based LineageOS 18.1 build for it that'd be worth upgrading to.

