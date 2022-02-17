LineageOS is unarguably among the most popular custom ROMs for Android, supporting various devices and offering a plethora of features. Despite the release of Android 12 in October last year, the team has been focusing on LineageOS 17.1 and 18.1 builds, based on Android 10 and Android 11, respectively. That's changing now, as LineageOS will be retiring Android 10-based builds of its ROM due to space restrictions on its servers. This is because it will start testing its build for Android 12-based LineageOS 19 — it is not shipping anytime soon, though.
The change means there won't be any official LineageOS 17.1 builds from the team from now on, with all development activity coming to a halt, as well (via Reddit). The builds are being depreciated for the following devices:
|Device
|Codename
|Maintainers
|Google Pixel
|sailfish
|intervigil, razorloves
|Google Pixel XL
|marlin
|intervigil, razorloves
|HTC One (M8)
|m8
|bgcngm
|HTC One (M8) Dual SIM
|m8d
|bgcngm
|Huawei Honor 5X
|kiwi
|BadDaemon
|LeEco Le 2
|s2
|codeworkx, tImIbreakdown
|Motorola Edge
|racer
|erfanoabdi, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen
|Motorola Moto E 2015 LTE
|surnia
|althafvly, theimpulson
|Motorola Moto G 2015
|osprey
|althafvly, chil360
|Motorola Moto G3 Turbo
|merlin
|althafvly
|Motorola Moto G4 Play
|harpia
|jro1979
|Motorola Moto X Play
|lux
|jro1979, thopiekar
|Motorola Moto Z
|griffin
|DD3Boh, erfanoabdi, shr3ps, stargo, vache
|Nubia Z17
|nx563j
|BeYkeRYkt
|Nvidia Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) [Android TV]
|porg
|webgeek1234
|Nvidia Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) [Tablet]
|porg_tab
|webgeek1234
|Nvidia Jetson (TX2 / TX2 NX) [Android TV]
|quill
|webgeek1234
|Nvidia Jetson (TX2 / TX2 NX) [Tablet]
|quill_tab
|webgeek1234
|Nvidia Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017) / Jetson TX1 [Android TV]
|foster
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|Nvidia Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017) / Jetson TX1 [Tablet]
|foster_tab
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|Nvidia Shield TV 2019 Pro [Android TV]
|mdarcy
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|Nvidia Shield TV 2019 Pro [Tablet]
|mdarcy_tab
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|OnePlus Nord
|avicii
|KakatkarAkshay
|Realme 2 Pro
|RMX1801
|sb6596
|Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)
|a3xelte
|danwood76, Stricted
|Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
|a5xelte
|danwood76, Stricted
|Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
|a7xelte
|sourajitk, danwood76, Stricted
|Samsung Galaxy J7 (2015)
|j7elte
|dariotrombello, danwood76, Stricted
|Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo
|s5neolte
|danwood76, Stricted
|Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 LTE
|castor
|snc
|Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 Wi-Fi
|castor_windy
|snc
|Wileyfox Swift
|crackling
|115ek
|Wingtech Redmi 2
|wt88047
|nicknitewolf
|Xiaomi Redmi K20 / Mi 9T
|davinci
|Pig
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 / 8T
|ginkgo
|DarkJoker360, danascape
|Yandex Phone
|Amber
|HighwayStar, vm03
Do note that all existing LineageOS 17.1 builds and recoveries will also be deleted from the servers after about 4-6 weeks. So, if you are using the Android 10-based ROM on your device, it will be a good idea to download the latest build for backup purposes.
While the LineageOS 17.1 repo won't receive any new features going forward, it should still get important security patches from time to time. You can then follow the instructions on the LineageOS wiki to make a newer version of the ROM yourself — unofficial builds should also pop up for popular devices on online forums sooner than later.
Until and unless you have a particularly old device, chances are there's already a functioning Android 11-based LineageOS 18.1 build for it that'd be worth upgrading to.
Clearing up a little "feature drop" confusion