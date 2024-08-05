Summary LineageOS 21 breathes new life into aging smartphones, extending their functionality, security, and stability with Android 14.

The custom ROM now supports additional devices like the LG G7 ThinQ, Realme 9 Pro 5G, and Poco F4, preventing e-waste in the process.

Devices left without updates, like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and older LG phones, can benefit from LineageOS 21 for a near-stock Android 14 experience.

Custom ROM LineageOS, which often serves as a beacon of hope for devices left to fend for themselves by their manufacturers, helps extend the lifespan of smartphones from more than 20 brands.

The OS is currently on LineageOS 21, which rolled out earlier this year and is based on Android 14, offering extended functionality, security, and stability for aging smartphones unable to upgrade to Android 14. At the time of launch, the ROM was available on 21 devices. Now, it is expanding to breathe life into additional aging devices.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the OS is now available on several new devices, including additional LG phones, users of which have been left without updates because of LG's departure from the smartphone market. Find the newly supported devices below:

Bringing back devices from the dead

Although LineageOS 21 is available for still-supported devices like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series, it doesn't make sense to install the custom ROM on such devices. However, it's a major boon for devices that are already dead or have one foot in, when it comes to support. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, albeit five years old now, was once a flagship, and it is still a great hand-me-down device. It received its last update in 2023, and is stuck on Android 12. With LineageOS 21, the device can essentially run a near-stock Android 14 experience, complete with regular security patches. Similarly, considering LG's impromptu exit from the smartphone market, the OS can prevent certain devices from becoming e-waste.

If you've got an old device that you think might benefit from the custom ROM, you'll need to first check if it is supported by LineageOS 21. If so, ensure you read the installation instructions on the device's page. Alternatively, you can also follow our guide for detailed instructions.