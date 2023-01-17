LineageOS 20 is off to a roaring start with builders and maintainers working on the Android 13 mod for a whopping 57 devices. That roster now includes four new devices from Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi and German upstart Shift. Some owners will definitely appreciate the Lineage treatment on these releases.

The new devices in question according to our partners at XDA-Developers are the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi Mix 2 from 2017 along with the slightly more modern Poco X3 and the SHIFT6mq from 2020, considered to be a modular competitor to the Fairphone series, but running with an older Snapdragon 845 chip. All four devices join LineageOS 20's target list on a weekly update track.

The LineageOS 20 device roster had some other additions prior to these current finds: the Sony Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact, XZ2 Premium, and XZ3.

A smaller custom ROM cohort, Paranoid Android, has also made great strides in expanding access to its Android 13-based Topaz build to more devices, but garnering the most attention by centering publicity around its efforts on the Nothing Phone 1.

The art of ROM making is still alive and well.