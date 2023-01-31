Most Android manufacturers nowadays promise four years of OS updates for their devices. However, this policy only applies to their newer devices, with older phones usually abandoned after a couple of OS updates. This is where custom ROMs come in, as they can breathe new life into an aging but a perfectly usable smartphone. If you still use the Google Pixel 2 or have one lying around in your drawer, which the company abandoned after Android 11, you can now try Android 13 on it courtesy of LineageOS 20.

The Pixel 2 launched in October 2017 with Android 8.0 Oreo onboard. It received three OS updates and got its final security update in December 2020 before reaching its end-of-life. While the phone is old by today's standards, it is not unusable for basic tasks. If your Pixel 2 is working fine and its performance is not a bottleneck for your use case, consider installing LingeageOS 20 to experience the latest Android release on it.

Based on Android 13 QPR1, the first LineageOS 20 build dropped on the last day of 2022. While the initial list of supported devices was small, the team has since worked on adding more products to its roster. With its latest build, LineageOS 20 has added support for the following devices:

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Nubia Z17

Nubia Z18 Mini

BQ Aquaris X

BQ Aquaris X Pro

The custom ROM is also available for two Android TV boxes: Askey Google ADT-3 Developer Kit and the Dynalink TV Box (via XDA). If you own any of the devices, head over to their respective LineageOS Wiki pages to find the installation steps and download links.

The Pixel 2 is not the only Android smartphone to continue receiving love from the custom ROM community long after reaching its end of life. The Galaxy S3 and Note 2 received some Android 13 love within months of the OS's release. If nothing else, these feats from the custom ROM community show that the art of ROM making is still alive.