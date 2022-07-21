There's a wide variety of custom ROMs out there right now. Some go all out on including as many features as possible, while others try to provide a Pixel-like experience, but one among them really stands out. LineageOS has become a must-know name in the custom ROM community over the last several years, boasting a truly impressive number of officially supported devices. Its latest version, Android 12-based LineageOS 19, is currently extending support to more handsets following its debut earlier this year. The latest to join in the fun is the OnePlus Nord N200, Redmi 7, and the FairPhone 3.

The OnePlus Nord N200 already runs the latest version of Android, albeit underneath OxygenOS 12. There was a time when the company's software skin was a fan favorite, but it's hard to say anyone is truly pleased with the current state of the software. If you aren't enjoying it anymore — no judgment here — LineageOS 19 serves as a great alternative. Who knows? It might even speed things up.

Meanwhile, the Redmi 7 and FairPhone 3 are older devices and have hit the end of the road with Android updates — the former will not see an upgrade to Android 11, let alone 12, while the latter's currently stuck on Android 11 for good. Installing LineageOS 19 will breathe a new life into either device, alongside an introduction to the goodness of Material You for the first time.

If you own any from the trio and have made up your mind, then you can find all you need to get LineageOS 19 up and running on the wiki pages for the devices (via XDA Developers):

OnePlus Nord N200 - Wiki

Redmi 7 - Wiki

FairPhone 3 - Wiki

Flashing LineageOS should be a piece of cake — just remember to flash a suitable GAPPS package after installing the ROM zip, as it does not include any Google apps. If you prefer to live a life free from the likes of Chrome, Gmail, and the Google Play Store, you can also choose to bypass GAPPS installation altogether.