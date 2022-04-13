LineageOS may be a little late to the Android 12 party, but the team of talented developers behind it are working hard on getting the next major release ready for this open source project. If you happen to be living under a rock, Lineage is one of the most popular custom ROMs out there, and is committed to giving a new lease on life to aging devices. Ahead of the official release of 19.1, the OS is sharing a few goodies in the form of new wallpapers and icons.

The existing icons for LineageOS had been starting to show their age, especially in light of newfangled Material You design language. These new icons arrive as a welcome change, and arguably look quite a bit more modern. Compared to Google app icons and how frustratingly similar they look, the new LineageOS icons use a wider palette of colors, helping with identification. They’re also now proper vector images, meaning they’ll scale without problem.

The new icons are coupled with a bunch of new abstract wallpapers designed by Asher Simonds. A preview of these has been shared by XDA Recognized Developer npjohnson, which you can check out below.

If you’re looking to download any of the wallpapers, you’ll need to head over to the LineageOS Gerrit (via XDA Developers) and scroll down to the relevant files. All the options look to be available in their full 2560×2560 resolution, so they’re as crisp as they can be.

