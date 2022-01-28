Android custom ROMs may be well past their prime, but LineageOS still remains popular because of its feature set and support for a wide variety of devices. The team behind the ROM released LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 in April last year with support for over 60 phones and other form factors and has been regularly expanding its roster with new additions. Building on its success, the Android 11-based ROM is now available for a handful of Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Asus phones.

Below are the devices that are now officially supported by LineageOS 18.1:

Mi 10T Lite/Mi 10i/Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (gauguin)

Mi 10 Lite 5G (monet)

Asus ZenFone Max M1 (X00P)

OnePlus 9 (lemonade)

The Asus ZenFone Max M1 is no longer receiving official software updates from the manufacturer, so you can install LineageOS 18.1 to revive and breathe a new lease on life to it. All Xiaomi devices on the list are still receiving software updates; however, the company takes its sweet time rolling out new releases. As for the OnePlus 9, the company has already rolled OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12, but the update is filled with bugs and is clearly still a work in progress. Until the company gets its act together, you can give LineageOS a try.

Additionally, LineageOS has dropped support for the ASUS ROG Phone 2 and the ZenFone 6, meaning the custom ROM won't be actively developed for these phones anymore.

You can find the installation steps and general instructions regarding your device on the LineageOS Wiki. And remember that you'll need to separately install Gapps on your phone after flashing LineageOS since Google's apps and services are not a part of the ROM.

Google survey teases a happy ending for free legacy G Suite customers "More options" might be available for those affected ahead of the shutdown

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email