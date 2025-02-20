Summary The new Redmagic 10 Pro Golden Saga Edition features real gold and silver inside.

The precious metals help with better thermal performance, too.

The phone ships with a Cooler 5 Pro and offers multiple other advanced cooling features.

Redmagic recently launched the 10 Pro, which we think is the perfect phone for gamers. It features the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a solid cooling system for impressive performance during intense gaming sessions. We were also fans of its excellent battery life and a huge, gorgeous 1.5K AMOLED display with thinned-out bezels.

The company released a revamped, luxurious version of the phone today, the Redmagic 10 Pro Golden Saga Edition, with real gold and silver inside. Specs-wise, it offers the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Pro processor, a 144Hz AMOLED screen, and the 11-layer thermal structure that the regular 10 Pro does. This phone is a first come first served piece, with only a select number of devices made available. It'll set you back $1,499 USD or €1499 EUR.

Designed to be cooler in every way

The company says the gold and silver inside the Redmagic Golden Saga isn't just a luxury feature. It apparently helps with better thermal performance, too, facilitating a cooler phone amid a heated gaming session. The two precious metals are also paired with carbon fiber which, the company claims, is used in luxury sports cars for its light weight and impressive thermal performance.

The Saga Edition comes wrapped in a Saga Gift Box which includes a customized Saga special Cooler 5 Pro in case the native thermal efficiency of the phone isn't good enough for you. Other contents of the Gift Box include an 80W charger and cable, a Saga-themed phone case, a gold-plated SIM ejector tool (a bit extravagant, I know), a VIP card with the phone's position number in the limited pieces, and a 24GB RAM and a 1TB ROM version of the 10 Pro.