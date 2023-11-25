Light bulbs are the most popular smart home devices to connect to the internet. They're affordable and easy to set up. Among the most popular smart lights are LIFX bulbs, which are expandable and bright products. They're a great option when you want to buy new smart light bulbs. The brand is working on making its newest products compatible with the Matter protocol, making them a safe and future-proof choice.

Getting started with LIFX lights may be overwhelming if you're not used to them. We walk you through installing and setting up LIFX bulbs, ensuring they're ready to work in a few minutes. The process is the same if you want to reconnect your LIFX device to a new network.

How to connect a LIFX bulb on Android

Connecting a LIFX smart light is easy on Android and takes a few minutes. Here's how to get started:

Turn off the circuit breaker. Remove the old bulb, if one is installed, and replace it with the new one. Install the LIFX app from the Play Store and create a LIFX account. On your Android device, open the LIFX app. Tap on the + icon in the lower-right corner. Tap New Device and tap the green arrow pointing to the right. The app displays the lights that are ready to be paired with your network. Tap the light or bulb you want to add. Close Enter your Wi-Fi password. The light connects within a few seconds. After it's connected, tap the green arrow pointing to the right. Select a location for your new light and tap the green arrow to continue. Close Add your new light to a group. You can change the location and groups later. Give your new light a name. Keep it short and easy to remember and pronounce, especially when using it with smart speakers. Tap the green arrow to continue. You added your new light. To add another one, tap Add another device and repeat the above process. Otherwise, tap Done to finish.

If you can't connect your light to your Wi-Fi network, you may be on a 5GHz network. LIFX lights are only compatible with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. You may need to temporarily deactivate 5GHz bands on your router during the setup process.

How to connect a LIFX bulb using an iPhone

The setup process is different when using an iOS device compared to Android. Apple devices are compatible with HomeKit, while Android devices aren't. Complete the setup process in HomeKit mode. It's the easiest, offers better connectivity options, and automatically integrates your new light with Siri. If you don't want to use HomeKit mode or have issues with this mode, scroll down and set up your bulb in LIFX only mode.

Activating location services

Regardless of how you connect your LIFX product, activate location services on your iPhone or iPad. To do this, follow the below instructions:

Open the App Store. Install the LIFX app and create a LIFX account. Navigate to Settings > Privacy > Location Services on your iPhone or iPad. Turn on Location Services. Scroll down and tap the LIFX app. Tap While Using.

Connecting your LIFX bulb using an iPhone and HomeKit mode

The recommended way to pair your LIFX bulb is to use HomeKit mode. This allows it to be automatically integrated with Siri and work seamlessly with your iPhone.

Turn off the circuit breaker. Remove the old bulb, if one is installed, and replace it with your LIFX bulb. On your iPhone or iPad, open the LIFX app. Tap on the + icon in the lower-right corner. Tap New Device and tap the green button in the lower-right corner. The app displays the lights that are ready to be paired with your network. Tap the light or bulb you want to add. Close If you set up HomeKit and an Apple Home, select it now. When prompted, scan the HomeKit QR code on your LIFX bulb or enter the pairing code. The HomeKit code and QR code are located on the light. The light connects within a few seconds. After it connects, tap the green arrow pointing to the right. Select a location for your new light and tap the green arrow to continue. Close Add your new light to a group. You can change the location and groups later. Give your new light a name. Keep it short and easy to remember and pronounce, especially when using it with smart speakers. Tap the green arrow to continue. You're done adding your new light. To add another light, tap Add another device and repeat the above process. Otherwise, tap Done to finish.

Connecting your LIFX bulb using an iPhone and LIFX only mode

If you encounter issues during the above setup process, such as your light not appearing when pairing it or when installing an older LIFX bulb, use LIFX only mode. This only pairs your light with the app and not HomeKit and Siri. This shouldn't be an issue when controlling your lights with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Turn off the circuit breaker. Remove the old bulb, if one is installed, and replace it with the LIFX bulb. Wait 15 minutes while the app switches from HomeKit to LIFX only mode. On your iPhone or iPad, open the LIFX app. Tap on the + icon in the lower-right corner. Tap New Device and tap the green button in the lower-right corner. The app tells you it can't find your devices. Tap My Device Doesn't Show Up. Open your iPhone's Wi-Fi settings and connect to the LIFX bulb's network. Close Return to the LIFX app and wait for the light to connect. Enter your Wi-Fi password. The light connects within a few seconds. After it connects, tap the green arrow pointing to the right. Select a location for your new light and tap the green arrow to continue. Close Add your new light to a group. You can change the location and groups later. Give your new light a name. Keep it short and easy to remember and pronounce, especially if you plan to use it with smart speakers. Tap the green arrow to continue. You added your new light. To add another one, tap Add another device and repeat the above process. Otherwise, tap Done to finish.

If you can't connect your light to your Wi-Fi network, you may be on a 5GHz network. LIFX lights are only compatible with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. You may need to temporarily deactivate 5GHz bands on your router during the setup process.

Control your lights with your voice

Now that you've set up and connected your LIFX lights, you can control them using the app on your phone. These lights are compatible with smart speakers. You can operate them using Google Home and Google Assistant, as well as Amazon Echo devices and Alexa. When connected to your favorite voice assistant, you can turn your lights on and off without using your hands, which is convenient when your hands are full or dirty.

Are you ready to explore advanced automation techniques? Connect your LIFX devices to IFTTT and make your lights even smarter.