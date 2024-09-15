I love a good smart light. With smart lights, there aren't crippling inconveniences like standing up and walking across the room to turn a lamp on. With a phone nearby, all it takes is the push of a button, and the smart light is on and pulsing to a Milky-Way-galaxy-inspired color scheme or a theme derived from emotions like invigoration — whatever that might be. And if a phone isn't nearby, then all it takes is a minute or so of shouting back and forth with Google.

Smart lights come in many forms. There are good string lights, floodlights, lamps, and simple light bulbs, like the LIFX A21 SuperColor. Smart bulbs are usually affordable (compared to other smart light types), easy to install, and fit right into your existing light fixture. They're an excellent way to level up your smart home. But let's see if the LIFX A21 SuperColor could be a great fit for your home.

Editor's choice LIFX A21 SuperColor Smart Light 9.5 / 10 The A21 SuperColor Smart Light is LIFX's brightest smart bulb, featuring a 1,600-lumen maximum brightness. It offers a full color array to capture any mood and can be put on time-based or circadian rhythm schedules. It also easily syncs up with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Pros Plays nicely with all major smart home assistants

Gorgeous full-color spectrum

Automated routines in-app, like waking and winding down

Ultra-bright white light Cons Still cheaper options $40 at Home Depot

Price, availability, and specs

Hopefully, you have a Home Depot nearby

Priced at $40 per bulb, the LIFX A21 SuperColor is pretty reasonable, given all its features and brightness. Unfortunately, there aren't a lot of buying options. This LIFX bulb (unlike older LIFX models, which are more widely available) is only available through the US and Canada hardware and home retailer, Home Depot.

Specifications Brand LIFX Integrations Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, Razer Chroma Hub Required No Music Reactive No Multicolor Capable No Color Range 1500K to 9000K Color Composition Full color spectrum Environment Indoors only Voltage 120-240V AC Wattage 100W Type Bulb Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Brightness 1600 lumens Outdoor No Expand

What's good about the LIFX A21 SuperColor Smart Bulb?

Unparalleled temperature range and brightness

There's a lot to rave about when it comes to the LIFX A21. However, as a purveyor of Google-centric smart home gadgets and only the best vibes that smart lights can offer, I prioritize two things above all else: smart home integration and color quality.

First, connecting this bulb to a smart assistant isn't necessary, especially if you aren't controlling multiple smart light brands simultaneously. The LIFX companion app is a nice tool for setting schedules, creating custom scenes, and grouping multiple LIFX lights.

With a single bulb, you can't completely get the coolness of some of the animated color effects, but there are still schemes to choose from based on artwork, holidays, and moods. The bulb can cycle through colors based on such a theme or in an order you specify. I especially liked the circadian rhythm feature offered in the LIFX app, which automatically adjusts the bulb's shade based on the best light temperature to consume at any given time of day.