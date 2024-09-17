Take 20% off Plex Use code "FOREVERPRO" to save 20% off a lifetime Plex Pass $96 $120 Save $24 Plex is a powerful tool that can easily manage and stream all your movies, TV shows, music, and photos. If you've been thinking about hosting and streaming your own media files, this is the app you want to go with. While there is a free version of the app, Plex Pass provides even more features and is now available with a discount that knocks 20% off. $96 at Plex

Netflix, Disney+, Spotify are just some of the popular streaming services that are currently available in order to access some of the best movies, TV shows, and music. And while it's great being able to access a variety of content at a moment's notice, if you're someone that subscribes to multiple streaming services, you'll know how expensive that bill can be at the end of every month. And for the most part, prices just keep going up, as companies try to cover the cost of new content, features, and maintenance. For the most part, nothing can really be done about the rising costs, but if you are looking for an alternative to all the madness, then you might want to consider purchasing your own hardware and hosting your own files for streaming.

While it might sound complicated, it's actually quite simple thanks to readily available streaming software like Plex. Plex has been around for over a decade and makes streaming with your own hardware an absolute breeze. Not only can if handle videos, but it can also work with music and photos too. If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, you can always give Plex a try for free. Of course, if you're looking to ditch those high-priced streaming services and go all in, then going with the lifetime Plex Pass is going to be your best bet. While Plex Pass is normally $119.99 for a lifetime, it can now be had for less, with a special promotion during Plex Pro Week that takes 20% off for a limited time.

What's great about Plex Pass?

Plex Pass introduces a wealth of premium features that are really essential if you're looking to get the most out of streaming your own media files. In addition to hardware encoding, you also get powerful DVR features that allow you to record your favorite shows when a tuner is connected.

Naturally, we're all pressed for time, so you'll have the ability to skip commercials, along with lengthy intro and end credits. Of course, you'll also get parental controls if you're sharing this with family, and there's a lot more. Most importantly, you'll have software that can grow with your needs, and it's easy to use.

The app is available for Windows and Mac, and can also be downloaded to Android and iOS devices as well. The app is also available on gaming consoles and can be found on popular streaming devices as well, like Roku and Fire TV. Plex is a fantastic solution, and really does offer a lot value for something looking to make a change.

Again, you can give Plex a try for free, and if you like it, you can always upgrade to the Plex Pass tier to access more options. But you'll want to be quick because this deal won't be around forever. You can either click the special link above, or head directly to the Plex website, where you'll need to use the code "FOREVERPRO" during the checkout process to save 20% on a lifetime Plex Pass.