Learning a language can be difficult for just about anyone, especially if you only know your native language. It can take people years to learn a new one because, with all the grammar, vocabulary, and other components of language, we don’t always have the time to master it all at once without some kind of structure. Fortunately, there’s a solution for those of you who want to become polyglots.

Right now, Babbel has a sale for its language learning subscription for any language for just $170, which runs through Sunday. If you’re a learner on the go, you can simply download the app for your Android phone and learn from its bite-sized, 10–15 minute lessons that fit with your busy day.

Why a Babbel lifetime language subscription is worth buying

With this subscription, you get access to all 14 languages Babbel offers that use relatable topics to keep you interested. No matter where you are in your language learning journey, you can pick up lessons from beginner to advanced level and get personalized review sessions to ensure the content sticks.

Speaking a new language can be one of the most daunting parts of learning one, and it’s something you can’t get around, either. This Babbel subscription also has that covered because it uses speech recognition technology to make sure your pronunciation is as close as possible to the patterns you hear.

When you’re traveling and don’t want to use your smartphone to learn, take the learning to a bigger screen, such as an Android tablet, so you can get an easier view of the lessons. The great thing is that no matter what device you use, your progress will sync, allowing you to switch to your device of preference.

This Babbel deal is only for new account users, but with 71% off and the ability to learn Spanish, German, Italian, French, and more, it’s worth picking it up for yourself or even a family member who wants to pick up a new language.