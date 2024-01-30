Summary Use extensions to add more functionality to LibreOffice. Go to Tools > Extensions > Get more extensions online .

Microsoft Office is one of the best office programs, but you'll pay for it. You can get it relatively cheap. Still, nothing beats a free, open source alternative like LibreOffice. It's a good office program primarily developed for Linux. You can use it on any modern, high-end Chromebook. It also has Windows and macOS versions.

LibreOffice's main downside is the interface, which looks like it hasn't been updated since the 90s. Launching it for the first time can feel foreign. Whether you're having your first go at it or have been using it for a long time, we curated a few tips and tricks to help you get the most out of LibreOffice.

1 Install extensions to expand functionality

Extensions are the simplest way to expand the functionality of an existing tool. Web browsers like Firefox and Chrome have a ton of extensions for almost any use.

Word processors like Microsoft Word and Google Docs also have several extensions. LibreOffice isn't much different. If you don't think it has enough features, download extensions to add more functionality. Follow these steps:

Click Tools on the left side of the menu bar. A box pops up. Select Extensions from the options. Alternatively, use the shortcut Ctrl + Alt + E. A handful of extensions are bundled with the software. Click the Get more extensions online link at the bottom of the window to find more.

Restart LibreOffice after installing an extension for the changes to take place.

2 Speed up LibreOffice by deactivating Java

Older versions of LibreOffice had speed issues that made the app sluggish to load and use. A popular fix was allowing it to use more RAM by tweaking things like the general memory cache and per-object memory cache. These solutions are no longer relevant unless you use an old software version, as the developers have baked them into newer versions.

If you experience lags with version 6.5 or higher, turn off Java runtime. Java runtime is necessary for database functions (like Microsoft Access). If you don't use it, turn off the feature. You can always turn it back on when needed. Here's how:

Go to Tools. Select Options from the drop-down menu. Go to Advanced. Untick Use a Java runtime environment.

3 Learn keyboard shortcuts for a faster workflow

Using keyboard shortcuts is one of the easiest ways to speed up your workflow and boost productivity. Here are some important ones.

General shortcuts

Ctrl + N: Create a new document

Create a new document Ctrl + O: Open a document

Open a document Ctrl + S: Save a document

Save a document Ctrl + Shift + S: Save as

Save as Ctrl + P: Print a document

Formatting shortcuts

Ctrl + A: Select all

Select all Ctrl + D: Double underline

Double underline Ctrl + E: Center-align a paragraph

Center-align a paragraph Ctrl + H: Find and replace

Find and replace Ctrl + J: Justify a paragraph

Justify a paragraph Ctrl + L: Left-align a paragraph

Left-align a paragraph Ctrl + R: Right-align a paragraph

Right-align a paragraph Ctrl + Enter: Insert a page break

Navigation shortcuts

Home: Take the cursor to the beginning of the current line

Take the cursor to the beginning of the current line End: Take the cursor to the end of the current line

Take the cursor to the end of the current line Ctrl + Home: Take the cursor to the beginning of the document

Take the cursor to the beginning of the document Ctrl + End: Take the cursor to the end of the document

Take the cursor to the end of the document Ctrl + Page Up: Take the cursor to the header

Take the cursor to the header Ctrl + Page Down: Take the cursor to the footer

Take the cursor to the footer Ctrl + Shift + P: Toggle superscript

Toggle superscript Ctrl + Shift + B: Toggle subscript

Function keys

F2: Open the formula bar

Open the formula bar F3: Complete AutoText

Complete AutoText F5: Open the navigator

Open the navigator F7: Open Spelling and Grammar

Open Spelling and Grammar F11: Open Styles and Formatting

Open Styles and Formatting Shift + F11: Create a new style

Create a new style F12: Number text

Number text Shift F12: Bullet text

Bullet text Ctrl + F12: Insert a table

4 Use custom styles to define the look of your document

Styles in LibreOffice let you set custom looks for the elements in a document, including text, images, layouts, and more. You can create a custom style once and apply it with one click when you need it.

LibreOffice has six main style categories:

Paragraph styles: Apply layouts, fonts, and numbering to paragraphs.

Apply layouts, fonts, and numbering to paragraphs. Character styles: Apply fonts to words in a paragraph.

Apply fonts to words in a paragraph. Frame styles: Apply changes to frame layouts and positions.

Apply changes to frame layouts and positions. Page styles: Apply changes to the page layout, including headers and footers.

Apply changes to the page layout, including headers and footers. List styles: Apply changes to bullets, numbers, and indents.

Apply changes to bullets, numbers, and indents. Table styles: Apply changes to table rows, columns, and cells.

To create new styles or edit existing ones:

Select Styles from the menu bar. Click Manage Styles from the drop-down menu. Alternatively, press the F11 key. A right sidebar opens. Choose the style category you want to change. Right click within the pane. Select New or Edit Style. A new window pops up with several tabs and options.

5 Save styles as templates to use across documents

The styles feature helps you define custom looks for the elements in a document. Templates help you set a layout and appearance across documents. You can change the default document template by following these steps:

Create a new document. Modify or create new styles following the steps in the previous section of this article. Click File on the menu bar. Select Templates from the drop-down menu. Click Save as Template. Enter the template name and choose the My Templates category. Click Save. Go to File > New > Templates or use the shortcut Ctrl + Shift + N to open the template window, right click the one you created, and select Set as Default.

6 Embed fonts in documents

If you create a document using a special font, anyone viewing the file needs the same font installed on their system to appear as you intended. Not everyone can go through the process of installing a new font on their computer, whether they lack the know-how or don't want the hassle.

LibreOffice lets you embed the font within the document, so it stays the same regardless of who looks at it. To do this:

Open the document. Navigate to File > Properties. Go to the Fonts tab. Choose Embed fonts in the document to add all the fonts available in LibreOffice or Only embed fonts that are used in documents. Click OK.

Embedding fonts increases the file size of your document.

7 Change the default file format to XML

After creating your document, save it. LibreOffice uses the OpenDocument file formats by default. ODT for text, ODS for spreadsheets, and ODP for presentations. You may need to change this to the more popular XML format if you collaborate with Microsoft Office users. Here's how:

Go to Tools from the menu bar. Select Options from the drop-down menu. Select Load/Save > General from the sidebar. Under Default File Format and ODF Settings, change Always Save As to Word 2010–365 document (*.docx). Click Apply and OK.

Elevate your LibreOffice productivity

From keyboard shortcuts for swift navigation to custom styles and templates, you have what it takes to streamline your workflow and make the most of LibreOffice. Streamline your workflow further by learning how to scan documents into LibreOffice. LibreOffice's scanner saves your documents in all Microsoft Office file formats.