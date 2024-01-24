LibreOffice is a suite of office software for anyone who wants a fully-featured office suite for free. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux devices and can save documents in all Microsoft Office file formats (including DOC, DOCX, PPT, PPTX, and more).

LibreOffice has a range of features comparable to those found in paid Office suites, including tools for adding scanned documents. You can scan a document directly into LibreOffice using a scanner or upload one you scanned using your 5G Android phone.

Before you get started

Knowing the key requirements and limitations is important before scanning a document into LibreOffice. Below are a few things to keep in mind.

LibreOffice can call the scanning application and insert the scanned item into your document as an image. A scanner must be connected to your system, and the scanner software drivers must be installed to insert a scanned image.

Your scanner must support SANE (Scanner Access Now Easy), an open source API (Application Programming Interface) that allows LibreOffice to communicate with scanners.

Check your scanner software to see what capabilities can streamline the process. For example, features like optical character recognition (OCR) automatically convert scanned documents into searchable and editable text files.

Scanning a document into LibreOffice is fast and straightforward but may not give a high-quality image at the correct size. You may get better results by scanning a document into a graphics program, like Adobe Photoshop, and cleaning it up before inserting the resulting image into LibreOffice.

You can scan a document into LibreOffice when you connect a dedicated scanner to your desktop. We show you how to do that using a Windows PC, but the process is essentially the same on Linux and macOS devices.

Open the LibreOffice desktop client. Select the program to add the scanned document, such as Writer, Calc, or Impress. Place your cursor where the scanned document will appear. Click Insert in the toolbar, then select Media. Select Scan. Click Source to choose the scanner that you want to use. Scanners connected to your desktop are listed in a pop-up window. After selecting the scanner, click Request and follow the instructions provided by your scanner's manufacturer to scan a document into LibreOffice.

How to insert a scanned document into LibreOffice

Scanning a document directly into LibreOffice may not give you the best result. We recommend using your scanner's software or a smartphone scanning app to scan a document and adding it as an image to LibreOffice. You'll have more control over your document and can use editing features that LibreOffice doesn't have.

Follow the steps below to add a scanned document into LibreOffice.

This method requires your scanned document to be in the JPG or PNG image format. If it's saved as a PDF, convert the scanned file to one of those two image formats.

Open LibreOffice on your desktop. Select the program you want to use. Place the cursor where you want to insert the document. Select Insert from the toolbar and click Image. Go to the folder where you saved your scanned document and select it. LibreOffice only allows you to add one image file at a time. If your document is saved as multiple images, repeat the process for the additional images. After adding your document to LibreOffice, right click it to edit it or add a caption.

How to import a scanned document as editable text

Microsoft Word lets you import a scanned document as editable text. The same feature isn't available on LibreOffice. The free office suite doesn't have OCR support, which is important for digital photographs to be detected for text. However, you can use third-party software to import text from a scanned document.

Websites like OnelineOCR extract text from a document and save it in your preferred format. If you use a Windows 11 PC, use the Snipping tool to copy text from a scanned file.

Launch the Snipping tool by pressing the Windows logo key + Shift + S. Capture a screenshot of the document you want to extract text from. Open the screenshot in the Snipping tool and click the Text Actions button on the toolbar to display the selectable text. Select and copy the text with your mouse. Paste this text in a LibreOffice program to edit it.

Upload scanned documents with ease

LibreOffice makes it easy to add scanned documents, whether archiving family photos or digitizing paperwork. If you don't have a dedicated scanner, scan documents on your Android phone or tablet.

Check out Google Workspace as an alternative to LibreOffice. It has a modern interface and is available on your smartphone. Google Workspace provides access to apps like Google Docs and Google Sheets and offers tools for managing email, contacts, and calendars.