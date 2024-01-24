LibreOffice is a popular productivity software with text and document editing apps. It costs nothing and has features that rival Microsoft 365. LibreOffice regularly receives new features, updates, and design overhauls to stay competitive. It stands tall among the new-age solutions to edit your documents and spreadsheets.

We walk you through what LibreOffice is and how to understand each part of the office software. LibreOffice works on macOS, Windows, and Linux computers. Google Workspace is worth considering if you use a high-end Chromebook.

LibreOffice: A brief introduction

LibreOffice is a project of The Document Foundation, a not-for-profit organization. It is free to download and developed by enthusiastic coders who lend their services without pay. The productivity software is over a decade old and follows an open source approach.

LibreOffice tries to emulate Microsoft 365's apps. It supports the popular Microsoft Office formats, including DOC, DOCX, PPT, PPTX, and more. LibreOffice's interface is similar to Microsoft 365. You choose either a tabbed interface resembling the Ribbon interface or a traditional menu-and-toolbar interface that dates back to the 1990s. This approach makes LibreOffice accessible to those who use Microsoft Office.

Related What is OpenOffice? OpenOffice is a free productivity suite created by Apache. Its apps are excellent alternatives to Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace

What platforms is LibreOffice available on?

LibreOffice works on most platforms. You can download the office software for Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. LibreOffice is available for free on the official website. If you get it through the Microsoft Store or Mac App Store, you'll pay a small charge to cover the effort of putting software in the app stores.

Chromebook users can download LibreOffice through a certified developer, Collabora. Download a viewer app for LibreOffice documents if you use an Android or iOS device. However, there isn't support for editing.

What programs do you get with LibreOffice?

You can edit a range of documents with LibreOffice. The office suite includes six applications: Writer (word processor), Calc (spreadsheet editor), Impress (presentation creator), Draw (graphics and diagram tool), Base (database), and Math (formula editor). These apps are easy to use and have features that you find on paid office software.

Writer is a popular LibreOffice app. It has a clunky user interface with pixelated icons and a dated design. However, you have the option to customize it the way you like. The standard collection of formatting tools is available within the primary toolbar. You can find the more advanced formatting options on the drop-down menus.

LibreOffice Writer supports several document formats, such as plain text, rich text, Apple Pages, and Microsoft Word. It offers familiar formatting features commonly found in word processors. Writer also lets you draw, create tables, insert forms, and edit basic web pages.

Other applications, such as Calc and Impress, offer convenient features not found in competing apps. The Function menu in Calc shows functions in a clear outline, which is different from the usual linear style in Excel and similar spreadsheet apps.

What's the difference between LibreOffice and Microsoft 365?

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft 365 and LibreOffice have the same core applications and support similar file formats, but they're different. LibreOffice does many things right, but there are areas where it could improve. Here are features found in one productivity suite but not in the other.

Usability

You should have no problem starting with LibreOffice if you are familiar with Microsoft 365. Some might find LibreOffice's user interface cluttered, lacking the elegance of Microsoft's apps. Another concern could be the awkward implementation of features. LibreOffice has unique features, but they can be more difficult to use than Microsoft 365.

Collaboration features

When it comes to collaboration, Microsoft 365 is better. There aren't many online collaboration features on LibreOffice. Multiple users can edit shared files, but only one user can edit at a time.

Microsoft 365 lets you share files, co-author, and edit content simultaneously. It tells you about team activity on work that pertains to you. You have all the information and tools you need, so you can jump into your part of the work without waiting for someone to give you a heads-up.

Mobile apps

LibreOffice lacks mobile apps that let you edit documents on the go. There's an app for viewing documents, but it doesn't have editing features. With Microsoft 365, you can view and edit documents in the palm of your hand. You can install an app that combines the features of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps, or you can install each app separately.

Get feature-rich office software for free

LibreOffice is a solid pick if you want a full-fledged office suite with all the modern features but without the price tag. It's great for individuals and small businesses, offering a variety of apps for editing any document. LibreOffice also lets you add fonts and upload scanned images.

Google Workspace is the way to go if you're after office software that offers mobile apps and online collaboration features. You get access to Google Sheets and Google Docs, along with calendar and email management systems.