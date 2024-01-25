LibreOffice is an open source and free-to-use office suite you can use to write essays, create spreadsheets, and edit presentations. It's a popular alternative to Microsoft 365 with a range of abilities, including tools to change the page orientation.

This guide walks you through the steps to change page orientation in various LibreOffice apps, including Writer, Calc, and Draw. These productivity apps are compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux. If you have an Android phone or a high-end Chromebook, you might prefer using Google Workspace.

Before you get started

Here are a few things you should know before you change the page orientation in your LibreOffice documents:

LibreOffice uses page style to specify the orientation of the pages in a document. Page style is a tool that controls page properties, including margins, page size, header, and footer, among others.

A new text document uses a default page style for all pages. You can change the default page style for the current document or create your own page style and apply it to specific sections of your text.

To change the page orientation of one or more pages in a document from, for example, portrait to landscape, create a page style that uses the landscape orientation and then apply the page style to the pages.

Any tweaks you make to page orientation only affect the pages using the current page style. You can spot the current page style in the status bar at the bottom of the window.

Unlike character or paragraph styles, the page style doesn't follow a hierarchy. You can create a new page style based on an existing one. If you change the original style later, the new page style doesn't automatically pick up those changes.

How to change page orientation in LibreOffice Writer

LibreOffice Writer is a text editor that's similar to Google Docs and Microsoft Word. You can modify the page orientation of a single page or all pages within the document.

Changing page orientation for all pages

Use page style to switch up the page orientation for all pages in LibreOffice Writer. Follow the steps below to tweak the page orientation.

You can use this method if all the pages in your text document have the same page orientation.

Open the LibreOffice client on your desktop. Select Writer. Click Format from the toolbar. Select Page Style. Select the Page tab. Under Paper format, select Portrait or Landscape. Click OK to change the page orientation.

Changing page orientation for one page

To change the page orientation only for the current page, create a new page style and then apply that style.

Open LibreOffice on your desktop and select Writer. Select View from the toolbar. Click Styles. Select the page style icon, represented by a page with a paintbrush. Right click the Styles window and select New to create a new page style. In the menu that opens, type a name for the page style. In the Next Style box, choose the page style you want for the following page. For instance, select a portrait page style if you want the current page in landscape orientation and the following pages in portrait. Click the Page tab. Under Paper format, select Portrait or Landscape. Click OK. Double click the new page style in the page style window to apply it.

How to change page orientation in LibreOffice Calc

LibreOffice Calc sets the page orientation to portrait mode, but you may need to switch to landscape orientation for a better view of your spreadsheet.

You can change the page orientation in Calc using the steps below.

Open the LibreOffice client on your desktop. Select Calc. Click Format from the toolbar. Select Page Style. Select the Page tab. Under Paper format, select Portrait or Landscape. Click OK to change the page orientation.

How to change page orientation in LibreOffice Draw

The option to change page orientation is also available in LibreOffice Draw. You can choose the orientation that best suits the content of your digital drawing, whether it's portrait or landscape. Below are the steps to change page orientation in LibreOffice Draw.

Open the LibreOffice on your desktop. Select Draw. Click Page from the toolbar. Select Page Properties. Under Paper format, click Portrait or Landscape. Click OK to save the changes.

Set the appropriate page orientation in LibreOffice

LibreOffice is a handy productivity suite with many features commonly found in for-pay modern office suites, including adjusting page orientation. While LibreOffice's interface may seem old-fashioned, its reliability and open source nature make it a great option for individuals and organizations.

Google Workspace might be a better option if you want online collaboration features and mobile apps. You can use Google Docs to edit text on your PC, tablet, or smartphone. Google Workspace also gives you tools for managing email, contacts, or calendars.