LibreOffice includes a long list of fonts, but you may not want to use what's available. When you want to spice up your documents with fresh fonts, download fonts online and add them to your office suite. Many popular websites offer fonts for free and you can purchase premium fonts. This guide walks you through the steps to add new fonts to LibreOffice. You need a Windows, Mac, or Linux PC. LibreOffice isn't available on smartphones or high-end Chromebooks.

Where to download fonts

You'll need to download the font file before you can add a font to LibreOffice. You can download free fonts from several online sites. FontSpace is a useful site with neatly sorted fonts to help you find what you want. Go to DaFront if you're looking for novelty or sci-fi fonts.

Google Web Fonts is another quick and easy option to download fonts. The fonts are open source and free. You can share and customize them for your own use or improve the original design with your modifications. Creative Market offers community-generated font groups for a few dollars.

Check the usage rights of the fonts you download. Some fonts are free for personal use but not for commercial purposes. Consider downloading open source fonts to stay on the safe side or purchase the usage rights.

How to add fonts to LibreOffice

LibreOffice automatically pulls the fonts available on your desktop, so you don't have to jump through many hoops. However, the process of adding new fonts may get confusing. Follow the steps below to add fonts to LibreOffice. We use a Windows 11 PC in this tutorial, but macOS users can follow along.

Download the font file for the font you want to add to LibreOffice. If you downloaded your new font, locate its folder. If your font file is in ZIP or RAR format, unzip it by selecting the file and clicking Extract All. The unzipped font file is saved in a new folder. Double click the folder to open it. Right click the font file (it should have a .ttf or .otf extension) and select Install. On macOS, double click and select Install Fonts in the new window that appears. Your computer may need you to have administrator rights to install a new font. Wait for your new font to install. A loading bar appears while the font is installed on your system. After the new font is installed, it's added to your system's font library. It also appears in your LibreOffice suite. Select the new font from the Font drop-down menu.

The newly added fonts are available across the LibreOffice suite of apps, including Writer, Calc, and Impress. You don't need to add new fonts to each app separately.

How to troubleshoot corrupted fonts

LibreOffice works well with most fonts, but exceptions arise. For example, the fonts you add may not appear as intended or fail to show up in the font library. You can troubleshoot these issues. Close and reopen the LibreOffice client, then make sure the newly installed font appears in your office suite.

If you still face issues, delete and install the font again.

Locate the folder where you saved the font file. Right click the folder and select the bin icon to delete it. On macOS, drag the folder to the bin icon in the Dock. Download the font again and follow the steps above to add it to LibreOffice.

Consider picking another font from a trustworthy source if you still experience problems. macOS users can use the Font Book app to check the validity of downloaded fonts or remove duplicate copies.

Right fonts can make a difference

If you often deal with text-related tasks, you likely appreciate the significance of fonts. The right font changes the aesthetic of a visual project or a document. LibreOffice makes it easy to add any font you see online. You may also want to learn how to change the font on your Android phone.

While LibreOffice is a popular alternative to Microsoft 365, its lack of mobile apps and collaboration features might lead you to seek alternatives. Google Workspace is a solid option, with access to a range of productivity apps, such as Google Sheets and Google Docs. It's available across most devices, including desktops, smartphones, and Chromebooks.