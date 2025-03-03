I was foolish enough to think the LG Wing would usher in another breed of folding phone. I expected manufacturers would see the potential of additional screen real estate without the fragility of folding displays and pounce on the opportunity. Unfortunately, I was wrong. The LG Wing was a one-off before the company left the smartphone space entirely.

However, I still believe there’s a market for phones with larger or multiple displays that rely on a hinge, like the LG Wing. It’s clear folding phones aren’t getting any cheaper, so if we want to save money, we’ll need companies to create new form factors — or perhaps rehabilitate old ones.

The LG Wing was more versatile

Foldable when you need it, traditional smartphone when you don’t

The LG Wing was bulkier than its contemporaries, but the trade-off was worth it. When I needed extra screen real estate, I could kick out the display like an old T-Mobile Sidekick and enjoy the extra room. When I wanted a one-handed, traditional smartphone experience, I closed the Wing back up. It was a versatility we don’t see in current smartphones. Folding phones get close with the outer displays on devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open, but I liked having a compromise-free solution on the front display of the LG Wing.

It was also a more practical design. It felt like having a built-in selfie stick, where I could hold onto the lower display while watching YouTube in landscape mode on the top screen. I remember marveling how I could drink my coffee in one hand and watch widescreen content on the LG Wing with the other. Capturing video was a joy on the LG Wing, as I could use the camera controls on the bottom screen and hold the phone with the top screen view uninterrupted. The LG Wing had a well-thought-out design, and I want more.

Software to match the hardware

More than just multitasking

Unlike modern folding phones, the LG Wing uses its secondary screen for more than just displaying another app. Traditional multitasking still works well on the smaller 3.9-inch OLED panel, as its aspect ratio is Instagram-scroll-friendly. However, LG wasn’t satisfied leaving that extra space for content consumption only. When using specific apps, the secondary display becomes a control screen, allowing me to move the camera’s gimbal around or use the display like a trackpad, sliding a cursor around the upper display.

It’s a nifty implementation, making the LG Wing a unique device. Some games also utilized the lower display to show maps or other game controls, something I wish more developers took advantage of while the Wing was still relevant. Other folding phones will bring up play/pause controls when partially folded while watching a video, but the implementation is usually finicky, so I don’t bother. LG did it correctly, keeping the controls away from the viewing experience. I even liked the pop-up camera on the Wing, but I understand that many moving parts might cause complications down the line. Still, Android manufacturers should look to the past to develop future designs.

A way to make phones cheaper

Not everything needs a folding screen

The Wing wasn’t LG’s first attempt to give users more screen space without the hassle and fragility of folding screens. Devices like the LG Velvet had case accessories that gave it a second display. Sure, the thicker hinge doesn’t enable a seamless viewing experience, but you don’t always need that — especially if it means saving a few dollars. A flip-out design like the LG Wing is cheaper for manufacturers, and it would make larger display areas accessible to more users who don’t want to spend upwards of $2,000 on a smartphone.

Hinged folding phone designs are more durable. Many potential buyers shy away from folding-screen devices because they worry about durability. No one wants to worry about taking their phone outdoors or wondering if sand will wreck it. Alternative designs like the LG Wing add functionality without sacrificing longevity. If phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 aren’t getting cheaper, companies can at least offer alternatives that provide some of the same functionality for less money.

We’ve lost variety

I don’t know where the turning point was, but we’ve lost the variety that used to make smartphones exciting. I understand LG was ultimately unsuccessful in the smartphone space, but it wasn’t because of a lack of innovation. Instead, companies have started to take failures as a sign to avoid trying altogether instead of learning from mistakes and improving products.

The marketplace is a punishing arena, but being utterly averse to missteps hurts everyone in the long run. If no one takes chances, we’ll have many more phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and fewer innovative efforts like the LG Wing. I don’t know what the solution is, but I know I hate the problem.