Summary LG Radio+ is an ad-supported streaming service with a wide range of programs and podcasts.

It will work with LG ThinQ app for easy navigation, allowing users to access live channels and popular music.

LG plans to offer LG Radio+ for Xboom speakers in 2025, expanding accessibility for all users.

The TV is the entertainment focal point of the entire home. Sure, most people use it to watch TV or just create background noise, but what about listening to music? While there are streaming options available for TVs, including well-known platforms like Spotify and Pandra, LG wants to offer an alternative: LG Radio+, an ad-supported streaming service available now on any LG smart TV running webOS 6 or higher. Users can check out a wide range of programs, podcasts, and more.

LG Radio+ works with the LG ThinQ app, so you can change the song or station from anywhere in the room without reaching for the remote. LG partnered with Radioline for access to live channels, including stations like NPR, CNN Radio, and more. Right now, LG Radio+ is only available in South Korea and the United States, according to LG's press release. The service is designed for easy navigation, with an On-Air page that lists popular channels, a Podcast page that shows podcasts and similar content, and a Featured page that shows all currently trending music in real time.

Source: LG

The innovations don't stop there, either. LG says that LG Radio+ will be available for Xboom speakers in 2025, just by pressing the My button on the devices (although the company isn't specific as to when.) It isn't clear when this feature will land on your LG TV; we checked, and it isn't live yet on ours, nor does any hint of it show on the LG ThinQ app. You can look for the LG Radio+ app on your TV in the Content Store, Apps, or just by searching for it using the LG Magic Remote.

How many channels are there?

This partnership between LG and Radioline will provide users access to more than 14,500 channels in the United States and more than 440 channels from Korea. Everything from music and news to sports will be available, and the press release specifically named The Joe Rogan Experience as one of the available talk shows. It also states that some local stations will also be available through the service. The downside is that you'll have to listen to commercials, but that's a small price to pay to avoid yet another subscription .