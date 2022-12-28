The tragic death of LG's mobile division, which used to make some of the best phones years ago, is still fresh in our minds, even though more than a year has passed. The company's withdrawal from the smartphone market followed a downturn in sales that it never managed to recover from, but before that, it left us with phones like the LG Velvet and the LG Wing. Despite not manufacturing more phones, the company is still committed to supporting its recently released devices. We saw Android 12 arrive, and now, right before 2022 ends, we have confirmed that, indeed, we'll see an Android 13 update grace its last flagship, the LG Velvet.

The LG Velvet was released in 2020 with a mid-range Snapdragon 765G, but despite that, the phone was decidedly a flagship entry from LG. It also launched with Android 10, getting an Android 11 update in 2021 and, as we said before, an Android 12 release earlier this year. This Android 13 release (via 9to5Google) would be the device's third major update and, more than likely, its last update, as it's the only device in LG's lineup to get it. The LG Wing, the LG Q61, the Q92 5G, and the Q52 5G are all getting security updates, but not Android 13, so this is probably the end of the road as far as LG software support goes.

Of course, this update roadmap only details the first quarter of 2023, so the LG Wing might still have a slim chance of seeing an Android 13 update later in the year. But aside from that, we can safely guess that LG will dismantle whatever is left of its software team and, once and for all, finish off its mobile division. So this Android 13 rollout will effectively be LG's swan song as far as smartphones go.

We don't have any details on when this update will roll out, but you can expect it to land on your LG Velvet if you haven't moved on to another phone yet, sometime within the next three months.