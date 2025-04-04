Summary LG will remove Google Assistant from its smart TVs starting May 1st.

LG smart TV owners face potential smart home disruptions.

Microsoft Copliot integration is expected in the coming months.

LG is known for its excellent OLED televisions, consistently ranking among the best-selling in the world. The company recently announced that its smart TVs would include Microsoft’s Copilot in future software updates, but it seems that addition has come at a cost. As reported by 9to5Google, starting May 1st, LG smart TVs will lose access to Google Assistant entirely.

Currently, users are greeted with a “Google Assistant Service Termination” message that states that Google Assistant will no longer be available. However, voice assistant controls through the microphone will still function and be handled by LG’s voice assistant service. This change presents several challenges to owners, especially those reliant upon Google Assistant to control different devices in their smart home. LG is not providing additional details about how this will affect those users, but if Google Assistant is your smart home voice assistant of choice, you’ll have adjustments to make.

Not getting what you paid for

Source: 9to5Google

I understand LG must update its smart TV software, but removing a feature that was available when people purchased their televisions doesn’t sit right with me. I’m sure some buyers picked up an LG TV because it worked well with their existing smart home setup. Microsoft Copilot will add value for some users, but taking away a feature seems like something that should be reserved for new purchases only. I wouldn’t want to rework my entire entertainment setup merely because LG decided Copilot was the better option. Even with Google Assistant's planned sunsetting later this year, it would make more sense for LG to integrate Gemini when a change becomes necessary.

I don’t think there’s a clear resolution, and this problem will also plague other product categories. Over-the-air updates are fantastic for fixing software bugs and adding new capabilities, but the conversation turns when updates to pre-existing products are used to remove features. With smartphones, there is more flexibility to customize and use workarounds, but smart TVs are limited, and users are at the mercy of what LG sends to their units.

I also hope LG comes up with a workaround in the next couple of weeks before the switch. Through its ThinQ app, I’m positive there is still a way to link Google Assistant to your smartphone, giving you some access to control your television through your Google Home. In the meantime, buyers who spent thousands are in an uncomfortable limbo.