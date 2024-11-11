Key Takeaways LG's latest stretchable display can expand 50% beyond its default size, going from 12 to 18 inches with a pull.

The prototype can endure up to 10,000 stretches without deterioration, making it suitable for unconventional shapes like in helmets and clothing.

While not expected in consumer products soon, the innovation paves the way for potential future applications.

LG's been out of the phone game for some time now, but before it called it quits, it was on the verge of releasing something really exciting. The phone, which never came to market but was made available to employees, featured a display that would roll into the body, allowing it to expand and contract as needed.

Years later, we have yet to see this technology materialize in any smartphone products available to the public, but we still see similar tech in action when it comes to prototypes spotted at conventions. Of course, products with these types of displays are probably a long ways off, as we've yet to see any company truly master a foldable phone.

Foldable, rollable, and then stretchable?

With that said, it never hurts to dream, and LG has fueled what could possibly be by showing off its latest display to the world. No, LG isn't doing the same boring stuff it did in the past. And it's certainly not showing off what its competitors are. Instead, we're getting a look at the brand's new stretchable displays, with the ability to stretch 50% beyond its default size.

The news was shared on the LG's Korean website, and was picked up by the team at Android Authority. LG touted the news by unveiling the "world's first" stretchable display that can expand up to 50% beyond its original size. What that means in practical terms is that this display prototype can transform from a 12-inch screen to an 18-inch display with just a pull.

This isn't the first time LG has unveiled such a display, with its previous prototype arriving in 2022. The big difference here is its ability to stretch, now expanded to 50% from the previous ability of 20%. When it comes to the specifications, the screen features RGB colors and 100 pixels per inch. What's important to note is the new version can also withstand more stretches.

LG states that the new prototype can handle up to 10,000 stretches without any degradation. As far as real world uses, LG shares that this type of display could be used when the display needs to adhere to a certain shape that isn't flat or curved. For example, this display could be used on vehicles, clothing, and even be implemented into headgear like an enhanced heads up display.

Of course, as stated before, this isn't something that we expect to see in any purchasable device anytime soon. So while it's nice to see what's in store for the future, let's hope that brands are more focused on making foldable displays better.