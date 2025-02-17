Used by millions around the world, LG is a popular brand in the smart TV space thanks to its innovative features and user-friendly interface. Additionally, the smart TVs are powered by LG’s WebOS, which is praised for its speed, simplicity, convenient access to content, and technically advanced displays.

While most people know these basic features, there are several hidden hacks, features, and tricks that you might not be aware of. Whether it is the AI-packed OLED evo AI C4, the 8K OLED LG Z3, or one of the best LG smart TVs around, you will be amazed at how many great features are stuffed into your TV. In this article, we unlock these features that can transform your LG smart TV into an entertainment powerhouse.

6 Natural language search

Ask the AI chatbot any questions

Source: LG

Do you need help finding a TV show, movie, or music video? Or perhaps you need help adjusting picture settings? LG’s WebOS chatbot can help. Tucked away in your unit’s settings, the AI assistant understands text and voice commands, making it seamless to manage your smart TV. It also suggests content based on what you watch regularly, answers questions about the weather, and troubleshoots minor connectivity issues.

For example, if the TV is not connecting to your Wi-Fi network, the chatbot can show you how to adjust Wi-Fi settings. It also supports Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to control your unit and other connected smart devices hands-free.

5 Customizable launcher

Arrange and prioritize your favorite apps

Source: LG

Unlike most Android TVs, LG TVs do not allow you to install third-party launcher apps directly. However, they allow personalizing the Launcher bar according to your preferences. You can arrange and prioritize your favorite applications, making it seamless to access them and enhancing the usability of your LG TV.

To customize the launcher, press the Home button, select the Pencil Icon, select Edit, and choose the Manual or Intelligent option. The Intelligent Edit option displays the apps you use frequently at the top, while Manual Edit enables you to arrange the apps according to your liking. To remove an app from the launcher, select the X icon that appears when you select the application.

And that’s not all regarding customizability. If you are tired of staring at the same home screen on your LG TV, you can customize it. To do this, press the Home button on your Magic Remote, select Settings > Home Screen, and select the feature you want to personalize. You can change the background, add application shortcuts, organize applications, or add folders.

4 Use LG’s webOS to control smart devices from your TV

Simplify your life with custom routines

Source: LG

Modern LG smart TVs are good at entertaining you and simplifying your life with smart home automation. That’s why recent WebOS systems feature a Home dashboard that allows you to manage different smart home devices from your LG TV. It supports ThinQ and Matter-compatible IoT applications. You can use it to control smart AC, thermostat, switches, and lights, or check who is at the door if you have a smart camera from the comfort of your couch.

The feature also allows you to create routines for different daily tasks, like setting the lights to dim at specific times of the day, the thermostat to reduce the temperature to a certain level, or the smart cameras to turn on at 6 p.m. without lifting a finger. All you do is set up triggers depending on actions or time, and the TV handles the rest.

To connect smart home devices to the TV, press the Home button on your remote, navigate to Home Dashboard > Devices, and click the plus (+) or Add Device icon. Your LG webOS smart TV scans the available devices and follows the preceding prompts to add them.

3 Beyond Netflix

Access additional apps via the LG Content Store

Source: LG

Besides heavy hitters like Netflix and Amazon Video that come pre-outfitted on most LG TVs, WebOS goes a step further by giving you access to tons of apps via the LG Content Store. It is the TV’s central hub for all your content and app needs.

You will find applications and the latest shows from Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube. There are also app categories, including entertainment, games, news, sports, and entertainment. You will find TV shows and shows for rent or purchase. Accessing the LG Content Store is straightforward. Press the Home button on the LG remote, go to App List > Apps, and scroll right.

To install an app from the LG Content Store, you must sign in to your LG account.

2 Magic Remote flexibility

Manage your TV seamlessly with a cursor, remote control, or voice command

Source: LG

Although the LG Magic Remote with WebOS is familiar to most smart TV users, it has lesser-known talents that transform it into a multi-functional tool. You can use it as a mouse to select content, a cursor to highlight content, or a Screen Remote to control other external devices connected to the LG smart TV. Its gyroscope control feature is also ingenious. Imagine waving the Magic Remote like a wand, and the cursor follows suit. It is ideal for controlling games or navigating menus that require precise presses.

The Magic Remote can also be customized to suit different preferences. Under the All Settings menu, you can change buttons to perform certain actions, such as controlling connected devices like gaming consoles or soundbars or opening your favorite applications. Select the added device and choose your preferred command, such as Turn Off or Adjust Contrast.

The magic does not end there. The Magic Remote supports voice commands via the built-in microphone. Press the microphone button on the remote and speak your commands. While you can use the functionality to do everyday things like searching for a movie or adjusting the volume, there are other interesting things you can pose, like asking in-depth questions about a specific title.

You can ask it to give details about a song in a movie you are watching, a movie scene, or a thespian’s name. You can even ask about a tech gadget in a TV show and where to purchase it. These features combine to bring a touch of convenience to your watching experience. No more unanswered questions when watching movies or tedious button presses.

1 AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro

Optimize sound and picture quality in real time

Source: LG

Another nifty but lesser-known addition is the AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro features. These allow you to get the best possible audiovisual experience in real time. For instance, AI Sound Pro evaluates the sound of a movie, show, or music in real time and adjusts audio settings to conform to the genre.

Following in the same footsteps, AI Picture Pro uses deep learning AI algorithms to analyze the content you are watching. Then, it changes picture settings for the best image quality, leading to sharp and vibrant colors.

LG smart TVs offer more than streaming

LG smart TVs offer a wide array of lesser-known functionalities that can elevate your viewing experience. From allowing you to control your smart home devices to optimizing sound and picture quality, these features will make discovering content and navigating your entertainment setup a breeze.