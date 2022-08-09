After years of trying and failing to turn a profit, LG quit the smartphone market for good in July 2021. It was the right decision in many ways, as there's a real lack of competition in the US market at the high-end. Despite quitting the market, the company did not give up on its existing set of devices and even updated a bunch of them to Android 12 earlier this year. While the South Korean firm may be done with smartphones, it has seemingly not given up on tablets as it has announced the LG Ultra Tab for its home market.

Dubbed the LG Ultra Tab (via Liliputing), the device is a low-end offering packing a massive 10.35-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) IPS LCD with a max brightness of 500nits. Internally, there's a Snapdragon 680 chip, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage with microSD card support. The tablet is powered by a 7,040mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. LG only bundles a 16W charger though, so you will have to buy the 25W power adapter separately. The 7.1mm-thick device weighs 458gms.

Other key specs include quad-stereo speakers, 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C port, and support for Wacom pen and LG's optional stylus pen. On the software front, the tablet runs on Android 12 and not Android 12L, so you don't get any of the big screen improvements the latter introduces.

The low-end specs mean LG's Ultra Tab is nowhere close to some of the best Android tablets on the market. That is unless you are on a tight budget, as the starting price tag of KRW 462,000 (~$350) makes it a particularly attractive offering in the entry-level segment. While there's limited competition in the Android tablet ecosystem, the chances of LG's Ultra Tab making a dent in the market are slim, given its specs and restricted availability.