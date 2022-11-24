LG C1 65-inch 4K OLED TV LG OLED TVs are the cream of the crop in home entertainment. The beautiful screen offers the most accurate blacks and impeccable contrast, making HDR content brilliantly pop. Plus, its low-latency input makes this the perfect companion for any who likes gaming. Even though this is last year's model, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better TV deal this Black Friday. See at Amazon

LG has been making the best OLED TVs on the market for years now, and they are the single best investment you can make if you're serious about making your home entertainment the best it can be. Usually, you have to dish out a fair amount of money to get an LG TV, but seeing this 65-inch C1 Series on sale for under over $1,200 is almost like a dream. Seriously, pinch me.

Whether you're looking to watch movies or play games on your favorite console, you can't go wrong with jumping on this incredible deal. It may be the best Black Friday deal you'll find this year.

Here's why you should buy the LG C1

If you love watching high-quality content, an OLED TV like this one is what you want. The LG C1 will give you the most authentic blacks, rich colors, and contrast to provide everything a TV needs to display HDR content in its full glory. It's almost as good as going to the cinema. Plus, with Dolby Atmos support, this TV sounds excellent.

If you're a gamer looking for a TV that can keep up with today's best games, the LG C1 has got you covered thanks to its extremely low input lag and high refresh rate. The 2.1 HDMI ports on the C1 mean PC or console can consistently game 4K quality at 120 FPS, ensuring you have the best possible gaming experience possible.

Of course, don't forget that the LG C1 is a Smart TV giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps, like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more, right on the TV itself. Plus, you can easily cast content directly from your favorite Android phone or tablet.